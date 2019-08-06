Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

NFL Player Trevor Bates Expected in Court

Court hearing for Trevor Bates, the NFL player charged with assault in the second degree for allegedly assaulting an NYPD sergeant, is expected to take place today. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty in February to charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services. His lawyer said they were looking forward to "resolving this manner in an expeditious and satisfactory fashion."

Driverless Vehicles Arrive in NYC

Six autonomous vehicles will transport passengers in the Brooklyn Navy Yard between the NYC Ferry stop at Dock 72 and the Yards’ Cumberland Gate at Flushing Avenue for the first time on Tuesday. The system will run on a continuous loop between 7:00am and 10:30pm on weekdays between the dock and the Cumberland Gate, and between the dock and Building 77 on weekends, according to the tech company Optimus Ride.

Newark's Former Bears Stadium to Be Demolished

The former home of Newark Bears is expected to be demolished this week, three years after the stadium was sold to a New York City developer for $23 million. People living in the homeless encampment by the stadium were kicked out earlier this year as the developer prepare to turn the riverfront property to a mixed-use, high-rise tower.

NYPD'S Counterterrorism Deputy Chief on 'Today' Show

NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller will appear live on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. following deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. He's expected to speak on the spread of hate online.