Port Authority to Vote on Fare, Toll Hikes Across NY Area

Commuters may need to get ready to spend more money to cross bridges, ride trains and take taxis to New York-area airports as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board is expected to vote on a price hike proposal on Thursday. To adjust for inflation, the Port Authority officials proposed raising tolls at its bridges and tunnels and hiking fares on its PATH rail service and on trains to JFK and Newark Liberty International airports. The money would also be used to fund the agency's $5 billion Capital Plan.

Whistleblower Doc May Be Released; Intel Head Set to Testify

The whistleblower complaint that reportedly centers on President Donald Trump and his interactions with Ukraine has been declassified, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News on Wednesday night. The complaint, which the administration initially withheld from Congress, was declassified with what were described as minimal redactions, the sources said, and there is an expectation that it will be released Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to speak publicly for the first time about the complaint as House Democrats who have read the document say it is "deeply disturbing."

Court to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal in Sandy Hook Case

Connecticut's highest court is set to hear arguments on whether conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was wrongly penalized for an outburst on his internet show against a lawyer for relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The state Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Relatives of eight of 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown are suing Jones, his Infowars show and others for defamation for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax.

Bronx Teen Convicted of School Stabbing Sues Departmnet of Education

A gay teenager who stabbed a fellow student to death at his Bronx high school and seriously wounded another in what he said was an act of self-defense, will appear in court Thursday for a civil lawsuit hearing as he sued the Department of Education. Cedeno was found guilty of all charges but he argues that he was bullied for years for being gay and his school, the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, did nothing to stop it. He says the bullying led hiim to kill one classmate and injure another back in 2017.