Another Trump Lawyer Signed Adult Film Star Gag Order Docs

New documents show a second lawyer with ties to President Trump was involved in legal efforts to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with Trump. Attorney Jill A. Martin signed the documents, which were filed Feb. 22 as part of confidential arbitration proceedings. She's referenced in the filing as counsel for "EC LLC," though the address she lists is that of Trump's Los Angeles golf club. EC appears to be a reference to a company formed by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to facilitate a $130,000 payment to silence Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen has acknowledged making the payment, but said he was not reimbursed and denied the campaign and the Trump Organization were involved in the transaction. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, confirmed the authenticity of the new documents. Avenatti said the documents show "contrary to Mr. Cohen's representations, there is little to no difference between EC LLC and The Trump Organization/Donald Trump."

Toys ‘R’ Us Is Planning to Liquidate US Operations

Toys “R” Us is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot. The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games. CEO David Brandon told employees the company's plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated Press. Brandon said Toys “R” Us will try to bundle its Canadian business, with about 200 stores, and find a buyer. The company's U.S. online store would still be running for the next couple of weeks in case there's a buyer for it. It's likely to also liquidate its businesses in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain, according to the recording.

Dylann Roof's Sister Accused of Bringing Weapons to School

Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school. The Richland County Sheriff's Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer. Roof is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. A judge set her bond at $5,000. She was screened for a public defender. She is not allowed to return to the school. Investigators say Roof also posted a Snapchat that alarmed fellow students, but was not arrested for it. Roof was convicted of fatally shooting nine parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015.

Child With Measles Flew Into Newark, Health Officials Warn Travelers

A child with a confirmed case of the measles landed at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this week, New Jersey health officials said. The child, flying from from Brussels, arrived at Newark Airport’s Terminal B and left on a connecting flight to Memphis, Tennessee, out of Terminal C, according to the state Health Department. The child was infectious and may have traveled to other areas of the airport. Health officials are warning anyone at the airport between 12:45 and 9 p.m. Monday could have been exposed to the virus and could develop symptoms as late as April 2. Health officials said anyone who isn’t sure whether they’ve been vaccinated and may have been exposed should call a doctor. Anyone with symptoms should contact health care providers before going for an exam.

Annual Report Reveals Healthiest, Least Healthy Counties in New York

Rockland County was ranked the healthiest county in New York state, according to an annual report. The annual County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, which looks at the overall health of the counties across the United States, determined that Rockland County was the overall healthiest New York county in 2018 — up from second place last year. The overall health of a county was measured by how long people live and how healthy people feel, according to the report. The rankings also looked at health factors in each county. Rockland came in sixth for its health factors — the same as last year. The rankings determined that Bronx County is the least healthy in all of the state of New York. It came in at No. 62 in both the health outcome and health factors categories.

Prosecutors Won't Fight Rapper Meek Mill's Release From Prison

One day after the mother of rapper Meek Mill publicly asked District Attorney Larry Krasner to help free her son from jail, prosecutors answered the call. In a motion in Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said "there is a strong likelihood of [Mill's] conviction being reversed" as a result of allegedly false testimony provided more than 10 years ago. That questionable testimony was provided by police officer Reginald Graham, who was among 29 so-called corrupt cops identified by the district attorney's office. Graham was the only government witness called at the 2007 trial, putting into question whether the court had an accurate understanding of what happened more than 10 years ago when Mill was first arrested, prosecutors said. Mill's legal team submitted two affidavits from other police officers alleging that Graham “repeatedly engaged in misconduct, including lying,” according to court documents. Ultimately, Mill’s fate rests in the hands of Judge Genece Brinkley, who has been accused having an “infatuation” with the rapper. She originally sentenced the rapper to time in prison plus 10 years’ probation.

“American Idol” Contestant Kissed a Girl and Didn't Like It

He kissed a girl. He didn't like it. You might have a hard time imagining anyone complaining about being on the receiving end of an unexpected smooch from pop superstar Katy Perry. But one "American Idol" contestant, 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze, wanted no part of the unexpected smooch. Interviewed by The New York Times, Glaze, a 19-year-old cashier, was among the performers auditioning on the premiere of the show. While preparing to perform celebrity judge Luke Bryan asked him if he had ever been kissed by a girl, referencing Perry's hit single. When he said he had not Perry motioned him over and offered to let him kiss her on the cheek. She then asked for another, this time turning her head in for a quick kiss. “I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” Glaze told the Times, saying he considered his first kiss to be a rite of passage that he was saving for someone he had feelings for.