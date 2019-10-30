Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Teen Punched by NYPD Officer in Viral Video to File Lawsuit

The teen who was seen on a viral video being punched by an NYPD officer in a subway brawl plans to file a $5 million lawsuit against the city and the police department. Benjamin Marshall, 15, is expected to announce the lawsuit on Wednesday at the Family Court in Brooklyn, according to Attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who's representing Marshall and his parents. The altercation between groups of teens and police officers at the Jay Street-MetroTech Station in Brooklyn last Friday sparked outrage from elected officials after a video showing one of the officers hitting Marshall was posted on social media.

New York City to Vote on Bill Banning Foie Gras



The sale of foie gras in New York City is about to be a faux pas. City council members on Wednesday are expected to pass a bill that bans the sale of fattened liver of a duck at restaurants, grocery stores or shops. A majority of council members have signed on to the bill, which also has the support of animal welfare advocates and other critics who say producing it involved force-feeding a bird by sticking a tube down its throat. But vendors say it could mean trouble for farms outside the city that are premier U.S. producers of the French delicacy.

NYC City Council to Vote on $1.7 Billion Streets 'Master Plan'

A red light in New York City could soon turn green just as a bus approaches, and cyclists could have triple the protected bike lanes they have today as the City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that will "revolutionize" the Big Apple streets. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says he drew up the Streets Master Plan after hearing from dozens of grieving relatives of those who were killed or injured on New York City streets. The $1.7 billion plan includes adding 250 miles of protected bike lanes over five years, adding 150 miles of protected bus lanes, and making buses a priority at 1,000 intersections.

Astros Hosts Nationals in Game 7 of World Series

Houston will host Washington in Game 7 to determine the winner of the World Series. The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston has a team batting average of .232 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .338, including 11 extra base hits and nine RBIs. The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .395 this postseason, Anthony Rendon leads them with a mark of .571, including nine extra base hits and 14 RBIs.