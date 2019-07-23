Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New Jersey Grapples With Storm Damage; Morning Storms Expected to Roughen Commute

While most of the steady storm activity tapered off by midnight, another round of heavy rain and potential thunderstorms is expected early Tuesday. After temperatures dip down into the 60s overnight (a very welcome repreive from the heat), the morning storms could make for a rough morning commute for some, Storm Team 4 says. Most of the lingering rain from that blast should move out by midday, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening. The good news: It'll feel much cooler with highs only creeping back into the mid-to-upper 70s. High pressure building back into the region will bring back bright and beautiful weather by the middle of the week, with more comfortable temps in the 80s. Flash Flood Watch and Warnings were in effect until noon Tuesday for parts of New Jersey, most of New York City and Westchester, according to the National Weather Service.

Firefighters Optimistic Ahead of Senate Vote on 9/11 Victim Compensation Bill



FDNY firefighters will travel to Washington D.C. on Tuesday as the Senate is expected to vote on a bipartisan bill that will ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money. Speaking at a news conference Monday, President of the Uniformed Firefighters Association Gerard Fitzgerald said he's optimistic that the bill with new amendments added on by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, will pass. "Over the weekend the NYPD lost three of their members related to 9/11 disease. This is something that will continue to happen. It's very sad unfortunately it's a reminder here in New York city sometimes daily of the sick and dying and what we have going on," Fitzgerald said. "We're hopeful tomorrow that it'll go through and it'll be on the President's desk by the end of the week."

Trump Expands Fast-Track Deportation Authority Across US

Starting Tuesday, fast-track deportations can apply to anyone in the country illegally for less than two years. Previously, those deportations were largely limited to people arrested almost immediately after crossing the Mexican border. Kevin McAleenan, the acting Homeland Security secretary, portrayed the nationwide extension of "expedited removal" authority as another Trump administration effort to address an "ongoing crisis on the southern border" by freeing up beds in detention facilities and reducing a backlog of more than 900,000 cases in immigration courts. U.S. authorities do not have space to detain "the vast majority" of people arrested on the Mexican border, leading to the release of hundreds of thousands with notices to appear in court, McAleenan said in the policy directive to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register. He said Homeland Security officials with the new deportation power will deport migrants in the country illegally more quickly than the Justice Department's immigration courts, where cases can take years to resolve.

One Year Away From Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is only one year away and ticket demand is already unprecedented, few Japanese can even get them. Estimates suggest up to 90% of Japan residents who applied were unsuccessful in the first phase of a ticket lottery in June. Tickets prices are sure to soar with scalping a certainty, though Japan just passed a law banning the practice. Roy Tomizawa, a Japanese American who lives in Japan and published the most definitive book on Tokyo's 1964 Olympics, said he applied for 16 tickets and got zero in the June lottery.