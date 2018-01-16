What to Know The House Intelligence Committee is poised to question Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump

CVS announced it would ban touchups of images for beauty products from its stores, websites, social media and marketing materials

Simone Biles, the golden girl of the 2016 Olympics, added her name to the gymnasts who say they were molested by team doctor Larry Nassar

House Panel Interviewing Steve Bannon After His Fall From Power

The House Intelligence Committee is poised to question Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Trump, following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign. Bannon is scheduled to testify before the panel, according to a person familiar with the committee's plans. The person was not authorized to discuss private committee deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity. The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." In the book, Bannon accuses Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of "treasonous" behavior for meeting with a group of Russian lawyers and lobbyists who they believed were ready to offer "dirt" on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. More recently, Bannon has said he was not referring to Trump Jr. but rather to Manafort. Wolff contends the reverse.

13 Children Hospitalized, Parents Jailed on Torture Charges

A Perris, California, mother and father are behind bars after one of their children escaped their home and reported to sheriff's deputies that 12 of her siblings were still being held captive at their home, some of them shackled with chains and padlocks to their beds. All of the children appeared malnourished when they were found, some so severely that deputies initially believed the adult children to be kids, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, have been booked on charges of torture and child endangerment. They are each being held in lieu of $9 million bail. According to the sheriff's department, a 17-year-old girl fled the house and was able to call 911 using a cellphone she had taken from the home. Despite her age, deputies at first believed her to be around 10 years old because of she was emaciated and malnourished.

Japan's NHK Broadcaster Apologizes After Mistakenly Warning of North Korean Missile Launch

NHK, a public broadcasting station in Japan, accidentally sent a news alert to their website and app saying "North Korea appears to have fired a missile." The erroneous alert was sent at 6:55pm local time. Japan's government never issued such a warning. A correction was issued five minutes later. The broadcaster said they "deeply apologize" for the mistake. This comes just two days after a similar incident happened in Hawaii when an employee of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency hit the live alert button while doing a routine test. The false missile alert sent to cellphones Saturday led more than a million people to believe they were about to be hit by a nuclear strike.

CVS Pharmacy Promises to End Touchups of Its Beauty Images

Pharmacy giant CVS announced it would ban touchups of images for beauty products from its stores, websites, social media and marketing materials, a move advocates say is pivotal in the battle for beauty image transparency. "We all want to be reflected in a true fashion, we want to look at photographs that feel real and authentic," Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy, said in a video statement. CVS Health, based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, said it would begin making changes to its own products in store this April. It will also require all products sold by CVS to comply by 2020, or they will be marked with a "CVS Beauty Mark" warning label. CVS has previously made changes in its stores to support broader health issues. It runs more than 9,700 retail locations.

Simone Biles Says She Was Sexually Abused by Gymnastics Doctor

Simone Biles, the golden girl of the 2016 Olympics, added her name to the list of gymnasts who say they were molested by team doctor Larry Nassar, NBC News reported. The revelation came on her social media accounts — one day before a weeklong sentencing hearing where Nassar will hear from nearly 100 victims. "I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," she continued. Biles' statement follows similar disclosures from three members of the 2012 "Fierce Five" team — McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas. They are not expected to be at Nassar's sentencing, but 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher will testify at the marathon hearing.

Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Dies at 46, Her Publicist Says

Dolores O'Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly at a London hotel. She was 46. The singer-songwriter's publicist, Lindsey Holmes, confirmed that O'Riordan died in London, where she was recording. "No further details are available at this time," Holmes said, adding that O'Riordan's family was "devastated" by the news. Her Cranberries bandmates — Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergus Lawler — tweeted that O'Riordan "was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life." London's Metropolitan Police force said officers were called just after 9 a.m. Monday to a hotel where a woman in her 40s was found dead. The police force said the death was being treated as "unexplained." The Hilton hotel in London's Park Lane confirmed that a guest had died on the premises.