Space Station's 2 Women Prep for 1st All-Female Spacewalk

Men have floated out the hatch on all 420 spacewalks conducted over the past half-century. That changes Friday with spacewalk No. 421. NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will make "HERstory," as NASA is calling it, with the first all-female spacewalk. All four men aboard the International Space Station will remain inside, as Koch and Meir go out to replace a broken battery charger.

NYCHA Residents March to Gracie Mansion to Demand Repairs

Residents at New York City Housing Authority buildings are demanding the city fund repairs to the low-income apartments which have gone from coveted to crumbling. They plan to march to Gracie Mansion on Friday to voice their opposition to a proposed plan to replace the apartments with mixed-used buildings in partnership with private developers. Advocates say the plan makes public housing no longer public. Several of the buildings throughout the city are in need of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of renovations.

Yankees Play Game 5 of AL Championship Series Against Astros

It's win or go home for the New York Yankees on Friday. Astros Houston is looking to finish off New York in Game 5 of AL Championships series. The Yankees are 57-24 on their home turf. New York has a team batting average of .241 this postseason, DJ LeMahieu has lead them with an average of .355, including four extra base hits and four RBIs. The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .374 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with a mark of .730, including six extra base hits and six RBIs.

Haunted Subway at Union Square Returns

The NYPD’s Transit Bureau and the MTA are turning a Manhattan Subway station into a frightening sight just in time for Halloween. The 14th Street/Union Square stop on Friday will be transformed into a haunted house described as “family-friendly.” This second annual fright fest will run from from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. but kids have to be at least 7 years old to attend.