Dangerous Winds Knock Out Power, Linger in Tri-State

Most of the powerful storms begins moving out of the region Friday morning, but Storm Team 4 is still tracking the damaging winds and possibility of flooding into midday. The severe weather and dangerous winds knocked out power for over 52,000 customers across the region. Strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected to linger and could cause some more damage during the day. The winds might have been welcomed on a warmer night but temperatures are dropping dramatically from a mild Thursday night that had highs in the 70s.

Teen Allegedly Punched by NYPD Officer to Appear in Court

The 15-year-old who says he was punched by an NYPD officer and seen on a viral video of the brawl in a Brooklyn subway station is expected to appear in court on Friday. Benjamin Marshall, 15, and his parents filed a civil lawsuit against the city and the NYPD on Wednesday at the Family Court in Brooklyn, according to Attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who's representing Marshall and his parents. His parents said he was not involved involved in the altercation, but rather was down on the platform looking for his backpack when the officer lunged at him.

Hundreds of Students to Run Across NYC Marathon Finish Line

Over 1,000 students from New York City schools with the Rising New York Road Runners will run across the NYC Marathon finish line on Friday as pro athletes cheer them on. For the fourth year, the event features a youth wheelchair heat for the participants of the Rising New York Road Runners Wheelchair Training Program to race alongside Champions of the marathon’s Professional Wheelchair division, organizers said. The event is among other affairs occuring in the city ahead of the actual marathon on Sunday. Click here to see the road closures.

'Show Globes' to Display Hit Broadway Shows in Times Square

Tis, indeed, the season. Four Broadway-themed snow globes will be displayed in Times Square for the holiday season starting Friday. The Show Globes designs were inspired by hit Broadway shows "The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Lion King," and "Wicked."