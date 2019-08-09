Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Man Accused of Stabbing Wife in Queens Salon to Be Arraigned

The 37-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife at a nail salon in Queens where she worked will be arraigned in court on Friday. Police have not released the husband's identity but they say he walked into Tu S’tilo Salon Spa on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights Wednesday night and attacked 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago from behind. After the stabbing, witnesses said the man embraced the body of his dying victim. Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Videos taken by witnesses showed the stabbing suspect with blood covering his hands. According to police, the man had cuts on his hand or arm. He was later transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Trump to Attend Fundraiser on Long Island That Sparked Boycott of Equinox

A billionaire New York investor and owner of the Miami Dolphins who is hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for Donald Trump on Friday also has a financial interest in the president's business empire — including his iconic Manhattan tower. Shortly after Trump's election, Stephen M. Ross tried to take over Ladder Capital, one of Trump's biggest creditors, which also holds a mortgage on Trump Tower. Though the takeover failed, Ross' private equity firm Related Companies purchased an $80 million stake in Ladder, which is still owed more than $100 million by Trump, records show. The campaign fundraiser at Ross' home in the Hamptons, with tickets costing up to $250,000, provides another stark example of the intersection between Trump's business and political interests, the sort of comingling of wealth and power that Trump crusaded against during the 2016 race when he derided politicians for taking money from special interests.

Estranged Husband to Attend Court Hearing in Missing CT Mom Case

Fotis Dulos is due back in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing on charges connected to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May. Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case and both are free on bond. Jennifer Dulos has been missing since Friday, May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan. After she missed several appointments that day, her friends reported her missing. Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to Jennifer’s New Canaan home found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts.