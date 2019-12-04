Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting



The Rockefeller Center tree is set to be illuminated Wednesday in a festive ceremony, but spectators should expect some security restrictions, be aware of street closures and prepare for cold and blustery weather. Mario Lopez, Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella's will kick off the pre-show at 7 p.m. EST on NBC. "Today" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will then greet the entire country for the 87th annual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" from 8 to 10 p.m.

'Serious Misconduct' by Trump Takes Center Stage at Impeachment Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee is moving swiftly to weigh findings by fellow lawmakers that President Donald Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and then obstructed Congress' investigation as possible grounds for impeachment. Responsible for drafting articles of impeachment, the Judiciary Committee prepared Wednesday morning for its first hearing since the release of a 300-page report by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that found “serious misconduct” by the president. The report did not render a judgment on whether Trump’s actions stemming from a July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president rose to the constitutional level of “high crimes and misdemeanors" warranting impeachment.

Civil Trial Begins for Estranged Husband of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos



The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has gone on trial in a civil lawsuit filed by his wife's mother, who claims he owes her about $2.5 million in unpaid loans. Dulos took the stand for several hours Tuesday answering questions from attorneys on both sides and details about his business dealings with his late father-in-law Hilliard Farber. The second day of the trial resumes on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Rutgers to Introduce Greg Schiano as Football Coach

After an on-again, off-again courtship, Greg Schiano is back as Rutgers football coach. Of course, it didn’t go off without a Rutgers-like hitch. There was a glitch with microphones at a public hearing before the deal became official. The university’s Board of Governors on Tuesday approved an eight-year, $32 million contract to bring back the former Scarlet Knights coach to lead the downtrodden program that has lost 21 straight Big Ten Conference games and won seven others over the last three seasons. The 53-year-old Schiano will be introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.