Happening Today: Robert Mueller, Flu Season, Oscars

Seoul Envoys to Meet N. Korea's Kim During Pyongyang Trip

Envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of a rare two-day visit to Pyongyang that's expected to focus on how to ease a standoff over North Korea's nuclear ambitions and restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington. The 10-member South Korean delegation is led by Moon's national security director, Chung Eui-yong. The meeting with Kim, which was announced by Moon's office, would mark the first time South Korean officials have met with the young North Korean leader in person since he took power after his dictator father's death in late 2011. Chung's trip is the first known high-level visit by South Korean officials to the North in about a decade. It wasn't immediately clear what they would discuss or what else is on the itinerary of South Korean envoys' trip. But hopes are high that the Koreas can extend the good feelings created by North Korea's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea last month. Kim's barrage of weapons tests over the last year has raised fears of war.

Mueller Wants Docs From Trump, Numerous Campaign Associates

A grand jury has issued a subpoena requesting documents of emails, text messages, work papers, telephone logs and more from the investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to the subpoena reviewed and reported by NBC News. According to the subpoena, the grand jury is seeking documentation dating back over month before the Trump presidential campaign was launched, November 1, 2015, NBC News reported. According to the subpoena, the request covers materials from major campaign staff including Steve Bannon and attorney Roger Stone, NBC News reported.

Italy Election: Euroskeptic Parties Surge, But No Majority

A rival pair of populist and stridently anti-European Union political forces surged in Italy's parliamentary election at the expense of the country's traditional political powers, but neither gained enough support to govern alone, preliminary results showed. With no faction winning a clear majority and a hung Parliament expected, the results confirmed that negotiations to form a new government that can win a confidence vote will be long and fraught. Financial markets opened lower and were volatile in early trading Monday. "Ungovernable Italy" headlined daily newspaper La Stampa as the early numbers rolled in. Preliminary results released by Italy's interior ministry showed the center-right coalition winning about 37 percent of the parliamentary vote and the 5-Star Movement getting about 32 percent, with the center-left coalition far behind with 23 percent.

Worst of Bad U.S. Flu Season Is Over as Illnesses Decline

The worst of the nation's nasty flu season is finally over. The season apparently peaked in early February and has been fading since, health officials said. The number of people going to the doctor with symptoms of the flu has continued to decline. Deaths from the flu or pneumonia are going down, too. While the peak may have passed, the season isn't finished yet. Reports of flu remained widespread in 45 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Flu usually takes off after Christmas and peaks around February. This season started early and was widespread in many states by December. In early January, it hit what seemed like peak levels — but then continued to surge. It had been driven by a kind of flu that tends to put more people in the hospital and cause more deaths, and officials lately are seeing less of that. But another kind that hits children hard has picked up steam. So far this season, health officials say 114 children have died from the flu. Making a bad year worse, this year's flu vaccine didn't work very well and health officials are trying to figure out why it did so poorly. Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus.

Oscar Gold: "Shape of Water" Triumphs at an Oscars Full of Change

The 90th Academy Awards crowned Guillermo del Toro's monster fable "The Shape of Water" best picture at an Oscars that confronted the post-Harvey Weinstein era and sought to pivot to a vision of a more inclusive movie business. A sense of change was palpable at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where winners made impassioned arguments for gender equality and diversity. Guillermo del Toro's monster fable "The Shape of Water," which came in with a leading 13 nods, took a leading four awards, including best production design, best score and best director for del Toro. He became the third Mexican-born filmmaker to win the award, joining his friends and countrymen Alejandro Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron — who once were dubbed "the Three Amigos."