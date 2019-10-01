Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New York Congressman to Plead Guilty to Insider Trading

Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from western New York, is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in an insider trading case in which he was accused of leaking confidential information during an urgent phone call made from a White House picnic. Collins submitted a resignation letter Monday, according to a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It will take effect when Congress meets in a brief session on Tuesday. A federal judge in Manhattan scheduled a hearing for Collins to enter a guilty plea to unspecified charges in the case Tuesday afternoon. A similar hearing has been scheduled Thursday for the congressman's son, Cameron Collins.

Diocese of Bridgeport to Release Sex Abuse Report

A Roman Catholic Diocese in Connecticut on Tuesday is expected to release a report on clergy sexual abuse claims that date back decades. The comprehensive review was done by former Superior Court Judge Robert Holzeberg. Last year, the diocese said Holzeberg had complete and unrestricted access to files and records going back to 1953.

NY Judge to Hear Motion for R. Kelly's Release From Custody

The attorney for R. Kelly filed a motion Monday in the Eastern District of New York, asking for a judge to reconsider bail for the singer who's awaiting trial for federal sex crime charges. Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg filed the motion stating that Kelly should be immediately released as he has no previous convictions and presents no flight risk or danger to the community. He also said that the hardships of being jailed include being able to see just one of two previous live-in girlfriends at a time. The attorney submitted the motion written to New York Judge Ann M. Donnelly, citing that Kelly possesses "almost no financial resources" and that Kelly doesn't have his passport. Kelly's custody motion is scheduled for a conference meeting Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Las Vegas Massacre Anniversary Sparks Debate on Gun Control

In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations. But advocates say they're frustrated that more hasn't been done since 58 people died at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide. Around 22,000 country music fans fled as gunfire rained down from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor venue on Oct. 1, 2017.