Gov. Murphy to Tour Water Distribution Centers as Newark Residents Take to City Hall

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Wednesday are expected to tour the water distribution centers that came under fire the day before for handing out "expired" bottled water to residents who can't use their tap water due to elevated lead levels. Frustrated people of Newark blasted the mayor and the city Tuesday for long lines and lack of communications as they waited to get their hands on water that's safe to drink. Some residents are expected to gather at City Hall for "Newark Water Safety Rally" and demand complete city wide testing of lead in the water. Some residents left the water distribution centers empty handed when 20,000 cases of water were discovered to have a "Best By" date of May 2019. The distribution was halted for hours before new cases of bottled water were delivered by the state.

Severe Weather Passes But Storms Still Possible in Tri-State Wednesday and Thursday

A ferocious weather system that grazed the tri-state area mostly passed and many can now breath a sigh of relief since the threat of severe weather and flash floods has diminished, Storm Team 4 says. The region can still expect the possibility of a few spot showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. The city now lies completely outside Storm Team 4's updated risk zone for severe weather, but periods of rain and thunderstorms will still impact tri-state travel. A weakening trough of low pressure system will pass as early as Wednesday morning with abundant cloud cover and high amount of moisture.

A$AP Rocky Verdict Expected in Sweden Assault Case

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, on Wednesday expects a Swedish judge's verdict in an assault case. Along with David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel, the 30-year-old rapper is accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm. Mayers, who had been jailed since his July 3 arrest, pleaded not guilty at the start of the three-day trial earlier this month. The case has attracted the attention of prominent figures, from Justin Bieber to President Donald Trump. Trump, who caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after publicly offering support to the Grammy-nominated artist, celebrated the temporary release.

Flurry of Suits Emerge as NY Opens Door to Old Abuse Claims



Wednesday marked the start of a one-year litigation window in New York allowing people to file civil lawsuits that had previously been barred by the state's statute of limitations, which was one of the nation's most restrictive before lawmakers relaxed it this year. Hundreds, likely thousands of lawsuits were expected to be filed on the first day. The Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America, public school districts and possibly even deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein are among the likely targets. "This is a momentous time for courageous survivors who have waited so long for justice in New York," said Jeff Anderson, an attorney whose firm, New York-based Jeff Anderson & Associates, plans to file hundreds of civil molestation lawsuits Wednesday on behalf of clients.