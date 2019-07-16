Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

R. Kelly Expected to Appear for Court Hearing Tuesday

R&B singer R. Kelly is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom on charges that he recruited girls and women to have illegal sex with him and then covered up the crimes by paying and threatening the victims and witnesses. Federal judges were supposed to meet Monday in Chicago to figure out how to proceed in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that will be discussed Tuesday before Kelly is arraigned. After that, a judge is expected to rule on whether Kelly can be released on bond in the Chicago indictment before facing the New York charges.

Epstein Victim Courtney Wild and Attorney to Speak

Courtney Wild, an unnamed victim in the 2008 lawsuit against the Department of Justice for the secret plea deal that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to avoid similar charges, will address the public for the first time on Tuesday. Wild said she was sexually abused by Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, when she was 14. "He's a scary person to have walking the streets," she said in court Monday.

Deadline for Charges Against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo Looms, 5 Years After Eric Garner's Death

After nearly five years, federal authorities are signaling they may have concluded their investigation into the death of Eric Garner, the unarmed black man heard on video crying "I can't breathe" after a white New York City police officer put him in an apparent chokehold. The office of the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, Richard Donoghue, said late Monday that he was planning a news conference to discuss Garner at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Garner's family and the Rev. Al Sharpton said they were scheduled to meet with prosecutors at 10 a.m. and would also address the media afterward.

House Members to Vote on Resolution Condeming Trump's Racist Remarks

House of Representative members are expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution condemning President Trump’s "racist comments directed at Members of Congress." The president tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen they should "go back to the broken and crime infested places from which they came," drawing condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike. The president's words, which evoked the trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, may have been partly meant to widen the divides within the House Democratic caucus, which has been riven by internal debate over how best to oppose his policies.