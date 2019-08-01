Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New Jersey Assisted Suicide Law Goes Into Effect

Mueller to Take Center Stage at Russia Probe Hearings

A legislation making New Jersey the seventh state to enact a law permitting terminally ill patients to end their lives goes into effect Thursday, Aug. 1. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act in private earlier this year in April. Murphy - a lifelong Catholic - revealed that he wrestled with whether to sign the legislation. The state's Catholic Conference testified against the measure. "I have concluded that, while my faith may lead me to a particular decision for myself, as a public official I cannot deny this alternative to those who may reach a different conclusion," Murphy wrote. "I believe this choice is a personal one and, therefore, signing this legislation is the decision that best respects the freedom and humanity of all New Jersey residents."

Puerto Rico Legislators to Debate on Nomination for New Governor

Legislators in Puerto Rico were expected to meet on Thursday to debate the nomination of a former non-voting representative to Congress, Pedro Pierluisi, as the new governor. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced that he had chosen Pierluisi as his secretary of state — a post that would put Pierluisi in line to be governor when Rosselló steps down on Friday. But he's unlikely to be approved by legislators, several of whom proposed instead naming Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, a declared candidate for the 2020 governor's election.

Dad in Court for Twins' Hot Car Deaths Case

Juan Rodriguez, the father who left his two children in a car for 8 hours last week where they died, its expected to appear in criminal court on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of negligent homicide, the NYPD said. He said that leaving his son and daughter in the car was unintentional. Rodriguez and family members were in tears throughout the Saturday afternoon arraignment. He was later released on $100,000 bail. The twins, Phoenix and Luna, had just turned 1 on July 9, according to the complaint. They were left in the backseat of their father's car from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. when he returned and found them lifeless, still strapped into their car seats.

Names of Clerics Accused of Sexual Misconduct in NY Archdiocese to Be Released

Names of 310 clerics in the Archdiocese of New York who have been accused of sexual misconduct will be released Thursday by a law firm at a press conference in Manhattan. Survivors and victims' advocates will join the firm Jeff Anderson & Associates in releasing the report on sexual abuse in the Archdiocese. They are also expected to discuss a new law, the New York Child Victims Act, which opens a one-year “window” in mid-August for survivors of child sexual abuse to take legal action against the perpetrator and the institution that may have protected the perpetrator, regardless of when the abuse occurred.