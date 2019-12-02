Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Nor'Easter Takes Aim at Tri-State, Bringing Several Inches of Snow Monday

Dozens of schools have canceled and delayed classes for Monday ahead of a second wave of snowfall projected to drop several inches to a foot across the tri-state. The weekend snow turned into rain overnight and it will keep the tri-state wet Monday morning. Commuters won't have to worry about snow at the start of their day but colder air is expected to wrap around the storm and turn the freezing rain back to the white stuff, potentially producing several inches of snow through the evening, according to Storm Team 4.

Mayor De Blasio Swears in NYPD's New Commissioner

Mayor Bill de Blasio will preside over the public swearing in ceremony of Dermot F. Shea as the 44th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department on Monday. Shea, who succeeded James O'Neill, will have to contend with looming bail and other criminal justice reforms, pressure to reduce arrests and incarcerations ahead of the planned 2026 closure of the city's notorious Rikers Island jail complex, and dissent among the department's 36,000 officers.

Supreme Court to Hear New York City's Gun Control Case

The Supreme Court is turning to gun rights for the first time in nearly a decade, even though those who brought the case, New York City gun owners, already have won changes to the regulation they challenged. The justices’ persistence in hearing arguments Monday despite the city’s action has made gun control advocates fearful that the court’s conservative majority could use the case to call into question gun restrictions across the country. Gun rights groups are hoping the high court is on the verge of extending its landmark rulings from 2008 and 2010 that enshrined the right to have a gun for self-defense at home.

Cyber Monday Is Here for All Holiday Shopping Needs

More and more people are going online to do their holiday shoppings and this year's Cyber Monday is expected to break last year's record sales. Adobe Analytics expects online sales to jump to an estimated total of $9.4 billion. Much of the shopping is happening on people's phones, which accounted for 39% of all online sales Friday and 61% of online traffic.