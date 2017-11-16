What to Know Police called the deadly shooting rampage in Northern California a clear case of "a madman on the loose''

Scientists for the first time have tried editing a gene inside the body in a bold attempt to change a person's DNA to try to cure a disease

Terry Crews names his alleged attacker and compares being sexually assaulted to being a prisoner of war in a GMA appearance

Trump Keeps Silent as Moore-Alabama Storm Grows Louder

With President Trump standing on the sidelines, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and his allies on the ground in Alabama are bracing for an extended conflict — not with Democrats, but with their own party in Washington. The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths late Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative. Already, the Republican National Committee, the Senate GOP campaign committee and the party's leading voices in Congress have called on the 70-year-old former judge to quit the race. Ever defiant, Moore offered fighting words in a tweet addressed to the top Senate Republican: "Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On." Chris Hansen, executive director of the national GOP's Senate campaign committee, fired back, "'Bring It On' is a movie about cheerleaders."

Zimbabwe Calm as Mugabe Is Urged to Go Peacefully

Zimbabweans faced another day of uncertainty amid quiet talks to resolve the country's political turmoil and the likely end of President Robert Mugabe's decades-long rule. Mugabe has been in military custody, reportedly with his wife, and there was no sign of the recently fired deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country last week. The military remained in the streets of the capital, Harare. Southern African regional officials were meeting on the crisis in neighboring Botswana, and South African ministers had arrived in Harare for talks with the military and Mugabe. A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urged Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state, to peacefully step aside and asked the military to quickly restore order and respect the constitution. A joint statement by churches also appealed for calm. Amid the political limbo, Zimbabweans were enjoying freedoms they haven't had in years. The shift to military control brought a kind of fresh air.

Police Knew "Madman" Had Guns Before NorCal Killing Rampage

Police called the deadly shooting rampage in Northern California a clear case of "a madman on the loose'' while defending their decision not to arrest the man for previously violating a court order prohibiting him from having guns. At a tense news conference, police conceded that neighbors had repeatedly complained about Kevin Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house among other erratic and violent behavior. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said authorities responded to neighbors' calls several times, but the 44-year-old Neal wouldn't open the door, so they left. Neal shot and killed five people and wounded at least eight others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him. The evidence, however, along with residents' statements raised questions about whether lawlessness was occasionally tolerated.

U.S. Scientists Try First Gene Editing in the Body

Scientists for the first time have tried editing a gene inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person's DNA to try to cure a disease. The experiment was done in California on 44-year-old Brian Madeux. Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene and a genetic tool to cut his DNA in a precise spot. Signs of whether it's working may come in a month; tests will show for sure in three months. If it's successful, it could give a major boost to the fledgling field of gene therapy. Scientists have edited people's genes before, altering cells in the lab that are then returned to patients. There also are gene therapies that don't involve editing DNA.

CVS Blames Pharmacy Outages on “Internal Network” Problems

After major system outages CVS Health pharmacies reported there was an internal network problem, CNBC reported. The cause is unknown according to the CVS spokesperson. CVS non-executive Chairman David Dorman told CNBC that top management notified him about the network issue after customers complained about not being able to refill their medications. Customers took to social media to speak out about their complaints and express their dissatisfaction.

Terry Crews Compares Alleged Sex Assault to Being POW

Terry Crews names his alleged attacker and compares being sexually assaulted to being a prisoner of war in an appearance on "Good Morning America." Crews tells host Michael Strahan he "never felt more emasculated" than when a powerful Hollywood agent groped him at a party last year and that the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein triggered an episode of post-traumatic stress. Crews confirmed that he recently filed a police report against a top agent at William Morris Endeavor. The star of TV's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" says he felt empowered to share his experience after so many women came forward with allegations against Weinstein.

Lady Gaga Stops Concert to Check on Injured Fan

The Lady Gaga concert in Connecticut is getting national attention and it’s not for the singer’s performance but rather for her concern for a fan who was injured during the show. The Twitter account @ladygaga_JWT posted a two-minute video in which Gaga stops the show to check on a woman who was hurt and Billboard magazine reports it was from Mohegan Sun. A girl who identified herself on Twitter as the person who was injured at the show Tweeted that someone hit her in the face with an elbow while jumping to catch a rose Lady Gaga threw. She then went on to dedicate a song to her.