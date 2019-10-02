Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Tri-State Could See Record Heat, T-Storms Before Temps Drop

"Hot Girl Summer" may be over but "Hot Girl Fall" is here in the tri-state on Wednesday as the region is expected to see near record heat as well as some thunderstorms. Temperatures in and around New York City will likely reach a record 90 degrees by around midday, Storm Team 4 says. The highest recorded fall temperatures in Central Park was set in 1927. If an imminent cold front moves in faster than expected, cloud covers may help ease some of the heat.

Man Shoots, Kills Teenage Brother in Front of Cops on Long Island: Police

A Long Island man accused of shooting and killing his 17-year-old brother is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday. Suffolk County police say they were responding to a 911 call of a man who was threatening family members on Judith Drive in Gordon Heights around 5:35 p.m. Tueday. That's when they found Devontay Robert, 17, sitting in the passenger seat of parked car. Devontay's brother, Dimitri Robert, then got in the car and shot the teen, according to police. Devontay was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive behind the shooting wasn't immediately clear. Dimitri was subsequently arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

Newark to Update Residents on Water Crisis Latest

The city of Newark is hosting a town hall on Wednesday to update its residents on the water crisis. The meeting comes after Newark agreed to a lease extension with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for Newark's airport and port where the agency will pay the city $5 million more per year for 30 years, plus $5 million up front. Mayor Ras Baraka says that while it isn't directly tied to the recent water crisis, the money will help pay debt service on a $120 million loan the city is using to replace 18,000 lead service lines.

Statewide Protests to Condemn Solitary Confinement

Protesters from across New York state will gather outside Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in New York City to rally against solitary confinement. Survivors of solitary, lawmakers and other prison reform advocates plan to denounce the governor's three-year timeline to phase in new rules aimed at curtailing the amount of time prisoners can be put in solitary confinement. The proposed timeline has raised objections from advocates who say the implementation should come sooner. Other protests are also expected on Long Island, in Yonkers, Buffalo and in Rockland County.