Happening Today: NYPD Funeral, Yankees, Atlantic City Mayor

Family, Friends to Say Final Goodbye to NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen



For the second time this year, hundreds of New York City police officers will say their final goodbye to a colleague who had been killed in the line of duty. Friends and family of Brian Mulkeen are expected to gather at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe for the funeral of the officer who was fatally struck by two police bullets while struggling with an armed suspect on Sunday in the Bronx. In more than 6½ years with the NYPD, Mulkeen made 270 arrests — many of them for felonies, including possession of illegal guns. He left a high-paying finance job to become a police officer because, as friend Daniel Tucker wrote on Facebook, he "felt like he wasn't doing enough with his life."

Yankees and Twins Ready to Tee Off in AL Division Series Game 1

The Bronx Bombers vs. the Bomba Squad, matchup of the big league heavyweights. Given the peerless power of the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, their AL Division Series seems as much bout as baseball. "It's cool what both our teams were able to do with the home run," Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said Thursday. "Big punches thrown." AL Central champion Minnesota set a big league record with 307 home runs and the AL East-winning Yankees were just behind at 306, both blowing by the previous mark of 267 set by New York last year. The Twins were third in the major leagues with 51.2% of their runs crossing the plate on dingers and the Yankees fourth at 51.1%, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Only Toronto (53.2%) and Milwaukee (51.5%) were more long-ball reliant.

Next Atlantic City Mayor Waits in Wings After Latest Scandal



Atlantic City will get a new mayor Friday in the wake of yet another scandal in the seaside gambling resort with a history of political corruption that inspired an award-winning TV series on HBO. City Council President Marty Small, a Democrat, will be sworn in as mayor at noon. It comes a day after fellow Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded, and resigned. Gilliam pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to stealing money that was purportedly for the basketball team and for school supplies for poor children. But prosecutors say he used it on himself - for trips, fancy clothes and other personal expenses.