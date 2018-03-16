What to Know The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that six people have now died as a result of the bridge collapse in Florida

The Food and Drug Administration plans to try to make cigarettes less addictive by lowering the amount of nicotine in them, NBC News reports

Snapchat has removed a distasteful ad from the popular social media app after making light of domestic violence

Death Toll Rises in Bridge Collapse as Investigation Begins

As investigators continue the recovery mission following the deadly collapse of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge near Florida International University, officials say the death toll has risen. The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that six people have died as a result of the collapse. Ten others were taken to an area hospital from the site of the collapse, with two being listed in critical condition when they arrived. Officials have not confirmed if one of those victims passed away or if it was someone else that brought themselves to the hospital. What caused the bridge — the main portion of which was installed just last week — to collapse has not been determined. The governor promised a concerted effort to "hold anybody accountable if anyone's done anything wrong." The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators to the site to look into the cause. But, Scott said, the most important matter for now was to pray for the people who are recovering and for the families of those who have died.

Mueller Subpoenas Trump Organization for Russia Docs, Report Says

Special counsel Robert Mueller has issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization for documents related to Russia and other areas, The New York Times reported. NBC News reported the White House referred questions to the Trump Organization. An organization lawyer called the report "old news" in a statement. "Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Special Counsel, and is responding to their requests. This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today," Trump lawyer Alan Futerfas said. It's Mueller's first known demand for documents directly related to President Trump's business, the Times reported, citing "two people briefed on the matter." Trump has previously described investigating his business as a "red line" that Mueller shouldn't cross.

FDA Moves to Lower Nicotine in Cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration plans to try to make cigarettes less addictive by lowering the amount of nicotine in them, NBC News reports. The unprecedented move comes just nine years after the FDA got permission to regulate tobacco products. The FDA will propose the product-standard rule, Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said, opening a long bureaucratic process. "This new regulatory step advances a comprehensive policy framework that we believe could help avoid millions of tobacco-related deaths across the country," he said in a statement.

ESPN President Stepped Down After Extortion Plot, Report Says

The former president of ESPN said he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by someone who sold him cocaine. John Skipper told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview the drug seller, whom he did not name, tried to extort him in December. He said he hadn't had dealings with the seller before, and previously had been "careful" about buying cocaine. "They threatened me, and I understood immediately that threat put me and my family at risk, and this exposure would put my professional life at risk as well," Skipper said. He said he discussed the situation with Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger on Dec. 15, 2017, and they agreed Skipper "had placed the company in an untenable position." He resigned on Dec. 18 after leading ESPN since 2012, saying he was going to seek treatment for a substance abuse problem. He said he used drugs recreationally and that it never impacted his work at ESPN.

Rihanna Slams Snapchat After Ad Mocks Domestic Abuse Incident

Snapchat has removed a distasteful ad from the popular social media app after making light of domestic violence, specifically Chris Brown’s 2009 felony assault against Rihanna. The ad reportedly was for a game on the app called “Would You Rather?” and asked players if they would rather “Slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown.” Snapchat told the BBC that the ad was published in error and had been removed immediately. Rihanna expressed her disappointment in Snapchat on her Instagram story. The pop star said Snapchat let down all the women, children and men that have been victims of domestic violence and the ones who haven’t made it out yet. According to the New York Times, stock prices for Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, sank 4 percent following this incident.