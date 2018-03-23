What to Know Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, apologized to first lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Trump

Congress gave final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now

Chris Evans, who started playing the title role of Steve Rogers in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," is leaving Marvel, he says

A former Playboy model apologized to first lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex. During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Karen McDougal said Trump tried to pay her after their first sexual tryst at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006. She cried on the way home and didn't think she would see him again, but agreed to go on other dates with him after he called her back, she said. McDougal repeatedly described Trump as "very charming" and "sweet." McDougal said she continued the relationship with Trump for about 10 months and broke it off in April 2007 because she felt guilty. She recalled traveling to meet Trump at his properties in New York, New Jersey and California and said she had sex with him "many dozens of times."

John Bolton, President Trump's incoming national security adviser — and his third to date — is a divisive foreign policy figure who was an unabashed supporter of the Iraq war and advocates regime change in Iran. The rise of the mustached Bolton, a former U.N. ambassador under President George W. Bush who served in three federal agencies under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, is likely to herald a rightward shift in Trump's foreign policy and an embrace of more hard-line policies. Bolton, 69, has been an especially outspoken critic of the Iran nuclear agreement. Trump had campaigned against the deal and vowed to end it, but instead heeded the advice of two outgoing aides, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to delay the move. Since firing Tillerson and announcing his intent to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump has signaled he is eager to make good on his promise on Iran. On Tuesday he coyly said, "You're gonna see what I do."

Congress gave final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now, but only after late obstacles skirted close to another shutdown as conservatives objected to big outlays on Democratic priorities at a time when Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. Senate passage shortly after midnight averted a third federal shutdown this year, an outcome both parties wanted to avoid. But in crafting a sweeping deal that busts budget caps, they've stirred conservative opposition and set the contours for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections. The House easily approved the measure, 256-167, a bipartisan tally that underscored the popularity of the compromise, which funds the government through September. It beefs up military and domestic programs, delivering federal funds to every corner of the country. But action stalled in the Senate, as conservatives ran the clock in protest. Then, an unusual glitch arose when Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, wanted to remove a provision to rename a forest in his home state after the late Cecil Andrus, a four-term Democratic governor.

That sound you hear is Chris Evans laying down his Captain America shield for good. The 36-year old actor, who started playing the title role of Steve Rogers in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," confirmed the news in an article with the New York Times stating "You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans spent the last seven years donning the red white and blue suit in three Captain America films and two Avengers films before ending his contract with the "Avengers: Infinity War" film coming to theaters April 27 and the sequel due next year. Evans says that it was his time spent at home with family in between Marvel films that influenced his decision to move on from superhero films. He will now turn his attention to Broadway, landing a debut role in the play "Lobby Hero" alongside Michael Cera, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley. The play will have a limited run on Broadway through May 13.

A former Fox News anchor has sued Bill O'Reilly for defamation. Former anchor Laurie Dhue filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal. It claims O'Reilly engaged in a "smear campaign" against her and other women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The suit says O'Reilly damaged Dhue's reputation by claiming that she fabricated her allegations to get money. There was no immediate response on Thursday to a request for comment from one of O'Reilly's lawyers. Fox forced O'Reilly out last year after The New York Times reported that at least five women had received payouts of about $13 million from the prime-time star or his network over sexual harassment claims. The newspaper said Dhue received $1 million. Her suit seeks unspecified damages.