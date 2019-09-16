Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera to Receive Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump is expected to award Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera with the nation's highest civilian honor on Monday. Rivera will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at 2 p.m. He was the first player to ever receive a unanimous vote into the baseball hall of fame. Rivera is baseball's career saves leader with 652. With his cut fastball, he helped the Yankees win five World Series over his 19-year career. He was at his best in the postseason, getting a record 42 saves with a 0.70 ERA. Rivera had 11 saves in the World Series.

Elizabeth Warren to Campaign in NYC, Speak at Washington Square Park

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is expected to give a speech in Washington Square Park on Monday. She's set to speak about corruption and how "Washington has allowed the rich and powerful to grow richer and more powerful." The event is free to the public. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m., according to organizers.

Accused Gang Members With Ties to Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Due in Court

Two accused gang members with connections to Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine are expected in court on Monday to answer for robbery and drug trafficking charges. Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison are accused of being involved with the "Nine Trey" gang, an organization involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings, robberies, and assaults in and around Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Earlier this year, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to his own criminal case and agreed to cooperate with federal officials against his former friends.

Mexico Celebrates Independence Day

Nearly 200 years since Gen. Agustín de Iturbide signed a treaty giving Mexico its independence from Spain, chiles en nogada is still being eaten across the country to celebrate the day. Versions of the dish's origin vary, but Ricardo Muñoz Zurita — a Mexican chef who is an expert in local cuisine — says that they were prepared for the first time on Aug. 28, 1821, when De Iturbide was on his way to the capital when he stopped in Puebla, where nuns served him chiles en nogada to honor him and celebrate the end of colonization. For that reason, Muñoz Zurita says, the dish displayed the colors of Iturbide's army banner and the soon-to-be Mexican flag: green, white and red.