MTA Invites Workers Union to Meet for Contract Negotiations

After the Transport Workers Union sent the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's chairman a scathing letter Thursday, the transit agency invited workers to continue contract negotiations on Friday. In a statement, MTA spokesperson Abbey Collins says MTA Chairman Patrick Foye wants to reach a fair contract with the TWU Local 100. "There’s no reason to wait and we accept the offer to remain in the room until a deal is done," Collins said.

Capt. Sullenberger to Help New Air Force Enlistees Swear in on 'Today Show'

Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who landed the Airbus A320-214 into the Hudson after a bird strike, will appear on NBC's "Today Show" on Friday to help swear in five new U.S. Air Force enlistees. The event is part of the morning show's Veterans Day special. It has been nearly 11 years since Sullenberger saved the lives of 155 people on board the plane.

Empire State Building to Light Up in Honor of Sesame Street Anniversary

Sesame Street’s Big Bird and the character’s original puppeteer Caroll Spinney will participate in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of the iconic children’s show’s 50th anniversary on Friday. This first episode of "Sesame Street" — sponsored by the letters W, S and E and the numbers 2 and 3 — aired in the fall of 1969. It was a turbulent time in America, rocked by the Vietnam War and raw from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King the year before. The media, like today, was going through disruption.

Mulvaney Gets His Subpoena From House Democrats in Probe

House Democrats have subpoenaed acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in their impeachment probe, demanding his testimony Friday as they wrap up closed-door interviews and move into a public phase of the investigation. Despite the late-night subpoena, Mulvaney isn't expected to appear for the interview Democrats have scheduled. The White House instructed its officials not to comply with the investigation, which is looking at President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. An official working on the inquiry said the House intelligence panel subpoenaed Mulvaney because other testimony indicated he "could shed additional light on the president's abuse of the power of his office for his personal gain." The person declined to be identified in order to discuss the confidential subpoena.