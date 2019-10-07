Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

MTA Warns Bus Lane Violators They'll Get Fined

The NYC Department of Transportation will start issuing bus lane camera violations along the Q58 bus route on Monday and the MTA will also install new cameras on the M15 bus to ensure the bus lane stays clear of other vehicles. The goal of the new cameras is to increase bus speeds across all five boroughs, officials said. First-time violators will be fined $50 and the second time will be $100 and so on up to $250. The project was also designed to improve traffic flow, signal timing and curb management.

Severino Fresh as Yankees Try to Sweep Twins Again

New York takes a 2-0 lead into Monday night's game at Target Field, trying to sweep a best-of-five series from the Twins for the third straight time after 3-0 victories in 2009 and 2010. The Yankees also beat the Twins in the 2017 wild-card game, part of Minnesota's misery in the postseason. If the Twins get swept, they would tie the North American major pro league record of 16 consecutive postseason defeats, set by the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks from 1975-79. Minnesota's last 12 postseason defeats have all been against New York.

Officials to Announce Helicopter Safety Legislation After Recent Crashes

New York congressmembers on Monday are expeced to introduce the Helicopter Safety Acto of 2019, citing recent deadly helicopter crashes in and around New York City. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been at least 30 helicopter crashes in NYC since 1982, resulting in at least 25 fatalities. "The Improving Helicopter Safety Act of 2019 would drastically reduce helicopter traffic, improve safety, and cut down on noise by prohibiting non-essential helicopters from flying within New York City airspace," officials said in a statement.

Largest Cruise Ship to Visit Manhattan

MSC Cruises' mega-ship MSC Meraviglia arrives in New York City on Monday, marking her first ever visit to the United States and breaking the record for the largest cruise ship to port in Manhattan. The ship will embark to two New England and Canada itineraries this fall from the city before she will homeport in Miami for Caribbean itinaries during the winter.