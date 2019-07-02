What to Know Family, friends and supporters are expected Tuesday in Long Island to pay tribute to 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez

The United States moves on to the World Cup semifinals against England after defeating host country France

Ludwig Paz, retired NYPD detective who pleaded guilty to attempted enterprise corruption for running brothels, is expected to be sentence

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Hundreds Expected at Wake for 9/11 First Responder Luis Alvarez

Family, friends and supporters are expected Tuesday in Long Island to pay tribute to 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez who died Saturday after his three-year battle with colon cancer. The wake will be held at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside, Long Island, Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral is set for Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria at 10 a.m. Instead of flowers, Alvarez's family has requested donations in Luis Alvarez's name to charities like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Kids Need More and FealGood Foundation, according to family representative Matt McCauley.

USA Faces England in World Cup Semi-Final

The United States moved on to the World Cup semifinals against England after defeating host country France. The United States and England have met just once before in the World Cup, a 3-0 U.S. win in the 2007 quarterfinals. But earlier this year the teams played to a 2-all tie in the SheBelieves Cup. The Americans have been called brash and confident at this World Cup, from a resounding 13-0 victory over Thailand in the opener, to a shutout of nemesis Sweden to close the group stage, and finally to Megan Rapinoe's raised arms in the victory over France. Rapinoe has been embroiled in controversy over a video that surfaced of her saying she wouldn't visit the White House if the Americans win the World Cup. President Donald Trump subsequently called her out on Twitter.

Top Sports Photos: USA Defeats France to Face England in the Semi-Finals

Sentencing for Retired NYPD Detective Who Pleaded Guilty to Multi-Million-Dollar Prostitution Ring

Ludwig Paz, retired NYPD detective who pleaded guilty to attempted enterprise corruption for running brothels, is expected to be sentence Tuesday. Paz “used his knowledge of inner workings” of the NYPD to operate a string of brothels in Queens, Brooklyn and Hempstead, according to Acting District Attorney John Ryan, and ran illegal gambling rings in beauty salons and other locations throughout the city. The prostitution ring alone brought in more than $2 million in just over a year’s time, after using online advertising to attract more customers. After the screening process, clients paid up to $40 for 15 minutes of sex with a prostitute of their choice, or up to $160 for a full hour, according to the full indictment.

'Mindfreak' Returns to NYC, Criss Angel Makes Broadway Debut

Before "Mindfreak" became a Las Vegas extravaganza, illusionist Criss Angel had his start in 2001 in the heart of Times Square. Angel is returning to NYC Tuesday for the first of his "Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged" performances on Broadway. The magician and mentalist is expected to bring his most iconic illusions to life at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on 46th Street.