What to Know Former New York City police detective and 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens

Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contestants will weigh-in on top of the Empire State Building

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation

Funeral Set for Detective Who Fought for 9/11 Compensation

A former New York City police detective who fought until his final days for the extension of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens. The funeral ceremony for Detective Luis Alvarez, 53, is being held at Immaculate Conception Church in Astoria, New York. Alvarez died Saturday in a hospice center in Rockville Centre, New York, after a three-year battle with colorectal cancer. He attributed his illness to the three months he spent digging through rubble at the World Trade Center's twin towers after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Weigh-In

Official weigh-in ceremony ahead of Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place Wednesday on top of the Empire State Building. Joey Chestnut will be facing his fiercest competitor, Matt Stonie, at the annual event where contestants from across the world will attempt to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can in 10 minutes. Except for a 2015 lost to Stonie, Chestnut has won the competition every year since 2007. Women's reigning champ, Miki Sudo, will be facing off against Michelle Lesco.

Cyclist Advocates Gather to Mourn 29-Year-Old Woman Hit by Cement Truck in Brooklyn

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday. The victim is 29-year-old Devra Freelander. She was seen on surveillance footage entering at the corner of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue and immediately being struck by a cement truck approaching from her left. She died at the scene. The fatal crash was the 15th traffic-related death in NYC this year. The group of advocates is calling on the mayor and the Department of Transportation to take more aggressive measures to protect cyclists.

Yankees and Mets Wrap Up This Year's Subway Series at Citi Field

Yankees and Mets will play for the final time this season Wednesday night in their fourth meeting. Last night's game tied at 2 in the eight inning but Michael Conforto smacked a clutch double to the left field off the Yankee's reliever Zack Britton, lifting the Mets over the New York Yankees 4-2. On the other side of the city rivalry, the Yankees failed to homer for the first time in 32 games — ending their major league-record streak. The first pitch for tonight's game is set for 7:10 p.m.