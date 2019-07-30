Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Mueller to Take Center Stage at Russia Probe Hearings

Suspected Driver in Deadly Hit & Run on Long Island to Face a Judge

The man suspected of fatally hitting a woman on Long Island with his vehicle Monday afternoon will face a judge Tuesday. The woman, 38-year-old Ann Marie Christina, was hit in front of an AutoZone store on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon, just north of the Southern State Parkway, according to police. After getting hit just after 1 p.m., she was then pinned underneath the work van and dragged along the busy road to the next intersection — up to a half mile away. Donnell Hicks, an AutoZone delivery man, was arrested Monday night and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 26-year-old from Queens is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Central Islip.

Former Mets and Yankees Dwight Gooden to Appear in Court

Retired Mets All-Star pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden will appear in court Tuesday to answer for a DUI bust in New Jersey, which occurred just a few weeks after he was accused of cocaine possession in the same state. The 54-year-old four-time All-Star, who also had a pitching stint for the Yankees, among other Major League Baseball teams, was arrested earlier this month for driving under the influence after he was stopped heading the wrong way down a one-way street in Newark, a police spokesman confirmed to News 4. Gooden was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then booked for the incident on Vincent Street. Police say he told cops he had gotten lost on his way back to Piscataway following a visit to Jersey City, and that he was police and cooperative to officers who pulled him over. The former Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner was most recently arrested June 7, when he was allegedly caught with cocaine in Holmdel and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, a felony complaint said.

'No More Names': Eric Garner's Family Hosts Memorial in Harlem

Eric Garner's family and activists continue their call for police reform by hosting a memorial in Harlem at the Canaan Baptist Church. Garner's youngest daughter, Emerald, will lead a panel discussing about police brutality and state violence. Criminal justice reform advocate Korey Wise, who was one of the Central Park 5, writer Shaun King and Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz are among those expected to attend.

Stakes Rising for 2020 Dems Ahead of 2nd Presidential Debate

Democrats gathering in Detroit for a pivotal presidential debate will have to decide, once again, how to respond to President Donald Trump while presenting their own vision for the country. Candidates are sure to use the high-profile setting on Tuesday and Wednesday to blast Trump's recent string of racist and incendiary tweets and comments, first about four congresswomen and more recently about Baltimore, a racially diverse U.S. city that, like Detroit, has faced challenges. But they'll also be under pressure to provide specifics about how they would improve the lives of Americans by lowering the cost of health care or protecting jobs at a time when the economy is showing signs of sputtering. The second debate of the Democratic primary has higher stakes for a historically large field of more than 20 candidates, 10 of whom will face off each night. For several candidates, the debates will likely offer a last chance to be considered a serious contender for the party's nomination. Tougher rules set by the Democratic National Committee are expected to winnow the race. To qualify for the next debates in September, candidates must raise money from more donors and hit higher polling thresholds — a bar more than half of the candidates are at risk of missing.

'Dragonator': Westchester Park Debuts First New Ride in More Than a Decade





Playland Park's first new ride in more than a decade opens to the public on Tuesday. The ride is called "Dragonator", a name picked by children attending Westchester County's nature camp at Cranberry Lake Preserve. The ride is described as a part-rollercoaster, part-spinning ride that gives riders "an incredible, weightless sensation."