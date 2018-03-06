What to Know Sam Nunberg appeared to reverse himself and said he likely will cooperate with a subpoena seeking campaign docs related to the Russia probe

Former Trump Aide Backs Away From Vow to Fight Mueller Subpoena

After a day spent belligerently defying special counsel Robert Mueller, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg appeared to reverse himself and said he likely will cooperate with a subpoena seeking campaign documents related to the Russia investigation. Nunberg helped Trump prepare for the first Republican presidential primary debate in August 2015 along with the man he has described as his mentor, veteran Republican operative Roger Stone. He made a bravado tour of television talk shows declaring he wouldn't cooperate with the subpoena. "The president's right, it's a witch hunt," Nunberg told MSNBC's Katy's Tur. But, Nunberg, who said he still hadn't talked with his attorney, told NBC News that he would probably cooperate with Mueller in the end.

N. Korea Promises Not to Use Nuclear, Conventional Weapons Against South

South Korea says it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in late April. South Korea's presidential office also said the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders. South Korea's presidential national security director, Chung Eui-yong, said North Korea has also made it clear that it wouldn't need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country are resolved and it receives a credible security guarantee. The comments were made hours after a South Korean delegation led by Chung returned from a visit to the North, where they met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump, Ryan Face Off in Rare Public GOP Clash Over Tariffs

In a remarkably public confrontation, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican allies of President Trump pleaded with him to back away from his threatened international tariffs, which they fear could spark a dangerous trade war. Trump retorted: "We're not backing down." The president said U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico would not be spared from his plans for special import taxes on steel and aluminum, but he held out the possibility of later exempting the longstanding friends if they agree to better terms for the U.S. in talks aimed at revising the North American Free Trade Agreement. "We've had a very bad deal with Mexico; we've had a very bad deal with Canada. It's called NAFTA," he declared. Trump spoke shortly after a spokeswoman for Ryan, a Trump ally, said the GOP leader was "extremely worried" that the proposed tariffs would set off a trade war and urged the White House "to not advance with this plan." Likewise, Republican leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee circulated a letter opposing Trump's plan, and GOP congressional leaders suggested they may attempt to prevent the tariffs if the president moves forward.

Opioid Poisonings, Overdoses Sends More Kids to Hospitals, Study Shows

Opioid poisonings and overdoses are sending increasing numbers of U.S. children and teens to the hospital, according to a study showing a substantial rise in young patients needing critical care. The study included accidental poisonings along with overdoses from intentional use. Prescription painkillers were most commonly involved, but heroin, methadone and other opioid drugs also were used. Hospitalizations were most common among kids aged 12-17 and those aged 1 to 5. The youngest kids typically found parents' medications or illicit drugs and used them out of curiosity, said Dr. Jason Kane, the lead author and an associate pediatrics professor at the University of Chicago and Comer Children's Hospital. Reasons for the increases are unclear but it could be that drugs became more widely available and potent during the study years, Kane said. The study involved 31 children's hospitals, or about 20 percent of U.S. children's hospitals.

Ex-ESPN Host Sues Network, Claims It Is “Rife With Misogyny”

Former ESPN host and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence sued the network in federal court, claiming the company is "rife with misogyny" and asserting that she was fired after complaining about being sexual harassed by a senior anchor. In the 84-page complaint, filed in United States District Court in Connecticut, Lawrence alleges that male employees kept scorecards for female colleagues and casually watched pornography and made sexually explicit comments. In a statement, ESPN said it conducted a “thorough investigation” and found Lawrence’s allegations to be “entirely without merit.” Lawrence was hired into a two-year talent development program and was told her contract wouldn’t be renewed, the statement said, adding that the network told the same thing to others with more experience.

Shkreli Ordered to Forfeit Secret Wu-Tang Clan Album to Government

The U.S. government became an accidental rap mogul, winning an order to seize two rare albums from "Pharma Bro" and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli. In 2015, the brash pharmaceutical executive bought the only known copy of the Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" for $2 million. He later got into a public dispute with members of the rap group, at one point releasing a bizarre video in which he -- surrounded by masked men -- threatened to erase Ghostface Killah from the album entirely. In late 2016, he claimed to have acquired the only copy of Lil Wayne's unreleased "Tha Carter V," even playing what he said was part of the album's first track online. In August, Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud, and he's now in jail awaiting sentencing. A judge revoked his bail in September after he publicly offered $5,000 for a lock of Hillary Clinton's hair. The government, in papers filed in federal court in Brooklyn last December, said it wanted Shkreli to forfeit some $7.4 million in assets pursuant to his conviction. A federal judge granted that motion and ordered the forfeiture.