Ex-White House Adviser Fiona Hill Up Next in Impeachment Inquiry

They have heard the measured testimony of career diplomats and the mind-boggling account of a first-time ambassador who declared he was in charge of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy. Now House impeachment investigators will hear from Fiona Hill, a no-nonsense former White House adviser who was alarmed by what she saw unfolding around her. Hill, who speaks rapid-fire and in the distinctive accent of the coal country of northern England where she grew up, is expected to testify Thursday about what she witnessed inside the White House as two men — European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — carried out foreign policy for an unconventional president.

Macy's Unveils Holiday Windows at Flagship Store

The iconic Macy’s Herald Square Holiday Windows will be unveiled at the retailer’s 34th Street flagship on Thursday. Visitors will be able to see, interact, and enjoy all six enchanting windows on Broadway, titled "Believe in the Wonder." The display comes just one week before the Macy's Thanksgivings Day Parade.

Sex Worker Indicted in 2 Overdose Deaths to Appear in Court



A Queens woman charged with causing the overdose death of two men will appear in court on Thursday. Angelina Barini, 41, earlier this year pleaded not guilty to providing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to a 60-year-old College Point man that caused his death on Aug. 5, prosecutors say, as well as a deadly overdose of a man in a Woodside motel room July 11. Barini was arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents and the NYPD on Aug. 25 and has been linked to the deaths of at least three men since July, court papers say.

Advocates, Elected Officials Rally for Marijuana Legalization

Advocates and elected officials in New York City will gather at City Hall Thursday to call for a marijuana legalization bill to be passed in New York State. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and the co-sponsor of the State Senate bill will be in attendance. The group says legalization would end disproportionate policing in marginalized communities and bring in millions in marijuana tax revenue for the state.