McCarthy, Scalise Are Likely Contenders for House Speaker

Some say it's a fight between West and South. Or a battle for President Trump's affections. Or a test of who can woo conservatives. But one thing is clear: If the showdown between California Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise for House speaker is a popularity contest, it will be tight. House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues he wouldn't seek re-election in November, implicitly starting the race to replace him. Disconcertingly for the GOP, Trump's unpopularity and early Democratic momentum leave it unclear whether Ryan's replacement will be speaker or minority leader. For now, McCarthy and Scalise are seen as the chief contenders. McCarthy, 53, an affable California who has developed a rapport with Trump, is from a Central Valley district. Scalise, 52, the House GOP vote counter first elected a decade ago, had little national name recognition when tragedy thrust him into headlines. He was shot at a congressional baseball practice last year.

Russia Says Syrian Government Now in Control of Rebel Town

The Russian military announced the Syrian government is now in full control of a town on the outskirts of Damascus that was held by the rebels and that was the site of suspected chemical attack. There was no official announcement by Damascus, however, and no indication that Syrian government forces had entered the town of Douma. If confirmed, the developments would mark the last stage of the Syrian government's takeover of the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta, on Damascus' outskirts. Douma and the region of eastern Ghouta was a significant rebel stronghold during Syria's civil war, now in its eighth year. Meanwhile, Syrians are bracing for a possible U.S. attack in retaliation to an alleged chemical assault that killed dozens in Douma. The Foreign Ministry in Damascus has denounced President Trump's threat to attack the country as "reckless" and a danger to international peace and security. The Defense Ministry said the situation in Douma, just east of the Syrian capital, was "normalizing."

CDC Probes E. Coli Outbreak in 7 States; New Jersey Has Most Cases

Health investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the mysterious E. coli outbreak that affected at least six people in New Jersey, one in Connecticut and 10 people in multiple other states, requiring a half-dozen hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an update on the investigation, saying public health investigators are still in the process of gathering information and “fingerprinting” the bacteria from those who were potentially infected with E. coli to determine if there is a common link in the bacteria strand. Half a dozen cases of E. coli were reported in New Jersey’s Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Warren counties recently. As of April 9, 17 people have been infected in seven states: New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana and Washington. Those infected are between 12 and 84 years old, with the majority being female. Health officials say the outbreak started in late March.

Risk of Zika Infection Through Sex May Last Only a Month, Study Says

Signs of Zika infection can be seen in semen for as long as nine months, but the risk of sexual transmission appears to end in one month, according to a study. The study suggests health officials have been overly cautious in advising couples to abstain from sex or to use condoms for at least six months after a male partner comes down with Zika. The study's lead author, Dr. Paul Mead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the results are spurring work on new and better recommendations. But he said the study itself is not enough to change current guidelines yet. The study was published online by the New England Journal of Medicine. Zika infections swept across Latin America and the Caribbean in 2015 and 2016, with a few very small outbreaks in the southern United States. The virus is mainly spread by tropical mosquitoes.

Prosecutors Reviewing Sex Crimes Case Against Kevin Spacey

Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey for possible criminal charges, authorities say. Sheriff's investigators presented the allegations on April 5 to the district attorney's task force on sex crimes in the entertainment industry, a sheriff's statement said. District attorney's spokesman Greg Risling confirmed that he case was under consideration by prosecutors. A man alleges that Spacey sexually assaulted him in West Hollywood in October of 1992, the sheriff's statement said. Investigators from the department's Special Victims Bureau began an investigation in December, a few weeks after the actor was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey's representative Laura Johnson declined comment in an email. The Academy Award winner was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in October. He quickly lost roles in the film "All the Money in the World" and the TV show "House of Cards," and future projects were shelved. Spacey apologized to Rapp and his former publicist said he was seeking unspecified treatment.

Social Media Roasts Tristan Thompson After Cheating Allegations

Word to the wise Tristan Thompson... don't go anywhere near your social media accounts today. The Cleveland Cavaliers player is being roasted across social media after TMZ posted surveillance video allegedly showing the partner of pregnant Khloe Kardashian cheating with another woman on Oct. 7, 2017, at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C. The site later posted a second video allegedly of Thompson entering a New York City hotel with another woman earlier this week when the Cavs were in New York to play the Knicks. Kardashian is expected to give birth to the couple's daughter later this month. Neither she nor Thompson has commented publicly since the allegations.