What to Know Former New York City police detective and 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens

Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contestants will weigh-in on top of the Empire State Building

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday

Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation

Harlem Woman Turns 114, Believed to Be Oldest Living American

Born in 1905, Alelia Murphy will celebrate her 114th birthday Saturday in Harlem. Family, friends and state officials are expected to honor Murphy Friday at the Harlem State Office Building, ahead of her birthday on July 6, according to 1199SEIU, a healthcare union where Murphy's daughter Rose Green is a retired member. The Harlem resident became the oldest living American after a 114-year-old Ohio woman, Lessie Brown, died in January. Murphy was born in North Carolina and her age has been verified by the Gerontology Research Group in Sandy Springs, Georgia.June Jobs Report Could Show Whether US Economy Is Weakening

The June jobs report being released Friday will likely help determine whether the U.S. economy has stabilized or is gradually weakening. The evidence is conflicting. Consumer spending has solidified. Home sales are rebounding. But America's manufacturing sector is slowing along with construction spending. Growth in the services sector, which includes such varied industries as restaurants, finance and recreation, slowed in June. Economists have estimated that the government will report that employers added 164,000 jobs in June, according to data provider FactSet. That would roughly match the average monthly gain this year and would mark a healthy rebound from the meager 75,000 jobs that were added in May.

Lawyers for Queens DA Candidates Make Argument on Affidavit Ballots

Lawyers for Queens district attorney candidates Tiffany Cabán and Melinda Katz are expected to be in court Friday to argue before the Board of Elections why some affidavit ballots should or shouldn’t be counted, the New York Times reported. The race took another turn Thursday after a tally of paper ballots reversed the initial results and the close margin forced an automatic recount. Katz now has a 20-vote edge over political newcomer Caban, who had held a 1,090-vote lead with 99 percent of precincts reporting on primary night last week. Katz is the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment. Caban is a public defender who says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In Queens, Revered Jewish Leader's Burial Site Draws Crowds

It's quiet in the middle of the day on the streets of this residential neighborhood in New York City's borough of Queens — except for the steady stream of visitors coming in and out of one particular small converted house next to a cemetery. The men and women, young and old, have made their way from around the city, the country and the world to this unassuming site, the burial place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, to pay their respects to the leader of Judaism's Chabad-Lubavitch movement who died 25 years ago. While visitors come year-round, the crowds grow tremendously around the anniversary of his passing, which according to the Hebrew calendar falls this year on July 6, with people sometimes waiting a few hours to spend even a couple of moments at his mausoleum, where they pray and leave notes.