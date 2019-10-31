Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New York Could See Scary Weather for Halloween

The forecast for Halloween is getting a little more scary, with gusty winds and bouts of heavy rains on the table for most of Thursday — and a risk for tornadoes across New Jersey and parts of New York possible for the overnight hours into Friday morning. The primary threat remains damaging winds — even as rain breaks off and on in the evening (just in time for a window of some potentially dry trick-or-treating), winds will only pick up as the night goes on. The tornado risk is highest from 10 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday.

Gooding Due in Court to Face New Sex Misconduct Allegations

Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges in his sexual misconduct case. The actor's lawyer says he's due in a New York City court on Thursday for arraignment on an updated misdemeanor indictment. Lawyer Mark Heller says the charges involve a new accuser. An indictment unsealed this month already charges Gooding in two alleged events. Gooding pleaded not guilty Oct. 15 to charges alleging he pinched a woman's buttocks in October 2018 and squeezed a woman's breast in June at Manhattan bars.

Near Party-Line Vote Expected on Impeachment Ground Rules



Democrats have set the stage for certain House approval of the ground rules lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching President Donald Trump as the chamber braced for its first showdown over the inquiry. There was no doubt that the Democratic-controlled body would approve the eight pages of procedures on Thursday, with each side likely to lose a handful of defectors, if any. "As much as this president flaunts the Constitution, we are going to protect it," House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., said Wednesday as his panel debated the procedures. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told The Associated Press that the package creates "much more of a politically closed system than an open system."

Westchester Mom Who Admitted to 2-Year-Old Daughter's Murder to Be Sentenced



A Westchester woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of her 2-year-old daughter will receive her sentence on Thursday. Cynthia Arce faces 25 years to life for killing her toddler in April that year and another two 10-year sentences to run concurrently for charging two cops with a knife after they found the little girl, Gabriella Maria Boyd, hurt at her Mamaroneck home. Arce was shot by police after the knife attack; the officers, who were not hurt, had tried using a stun gun to no avail, officials have said. Boyd was pronounced dead at a hospital, and though the medical examiner's office had ruled the case a homicide, it was never clear exactly how she died.