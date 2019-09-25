Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Anti-Gun Violence Groups From Brooklyn Head to DC

Dozens of anti-gun violence advocates, including some from New York City, will head to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as the Congressional Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on assault weapons. Activists are urging Congress to pass a comprehensive gun control legislation following four deadly mass shootings that took place in a span of weeks.

Trump to Release Transcript of Call With Ukraine President

President Donald Trump, facing growing calls by Democrats for his impeachment, said that he has authorized the release of the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted” transcript of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said the transcript of the call will be released Wednesday. The revelations revolve in part around a July 25 phone call the president had with Zelenskiy in which Trump is said to have asked for help investigating Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, prompting speculation that he was holding up the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge but acknowledged he blocked the funds.

Heroes Who Saved 5-Year-Old From Bronx Train Tracks to Be Recognized

The citizen heroes who jumped onto a Bronx subway track to rescue a 5-year-old girl after her father jumped off the platform with her will be recognized on Wednesday. Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. will host a ceremony honoring Jairo Torres and Anonyo Love for their actions. The girl was rushed to the hospital afterward, but after only minor injuries were found the girl was brought home by her godfather to her mother, who expressed gratitude to those who helped her daughter. "My baby is in perfect condition, thank God ... to the angels who protected her," Niurka Caraballo said in Spanish hours after the ordeal.

Measles Outbreak That Sickened 312 in Rockland Declared Over

Officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak that infected 312 people since last October in Rockland County in New York City's northern suburbs. The state Health Department says Tuesday that 42 days have passed with no new cases in Rockland. That's the equivalent of two incubation periods and the timeframe when measles outbreaks are typically declared over. The nation's worst measles epidemic in 27 years emerged a year ago, with most of the cases centered in Orthodox Jewish communities in Rockland and New York City.