Rally Marks 18 Months Since Gateway Project Deadline

Civic, labor and business leaders will gather Friday at Penn Station to mark 18 months since the Federal Railroad Administration missed its deadline to approve the Hudson Tunnel plan. New York and New Jersey officials have been trying to get the Gateway Project back on track since it was put on hold after President Donald Trump threatened to veto funding legislation for the pricey project. The 108-year-old North River Tunnel is currently the only rail link that connects Penn Station to New Jersey. It's in need of desperate repairs after being heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

Hyperloop Demonstration in NYC

The potential future of travel will be on display at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday. Virgin Hyperloop One is showcasing its test pod, the very same XP-1 pod that hit a speed record of 240 per hour during testing. The next step for Virgin Hyperloop One is to build a longer test track that would eventually become part of a commercial system. Hundreds of people at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles are working to make that happen.

Dumbo Drop: Thousands of Elephants to Drop From Brooklyn's Most Photographed Block

It's a block party in Dumbo! Yes, Dumbo like the Brooklyn neighborhood and Dumbo like the elephant. The block party on Washington Street on Friday will feature thousands of elephants parachuting from rooftops can attendees can wini prizes based on where their numbered elephant lands. Art work on the elephants are created by a Dumbo-based artist and funds raised from the event will benefit local schools, organizers said.

Samsung's Foldable Phones Hit the Shelves in U.S.

Samsung's folding phone is finally hitting the U.S. Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday. There will be an AT&T version as well as an unlocked version sold at Best Buy and Samsung stores. The South Korean tech giant had put the Galaxy Fold's launch on hold for months after reviewers encountered problems with the device's innovative folding screen. Some reviewers peeled back a protective layer meant to stay on the screen, other devices flickered and turned black.