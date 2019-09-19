Happening Today: Garner's Mother Testifies, Pence in NYC, New Arts Center - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Happening Today: Garner's Mother Testifies, Pence in NYC, New Arts Center

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

    Eric Garner's Mother Testifies at Police Misconduct Hearing

    Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, will testify Thursday in front of the House Judiciary Committee in an oversight hearing on policing practices. The NYPD officer, Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Garner after putting the Staten Island father in an illegal choke hold five years ago was recently fired from the force. Garner's last words "I can't believe" became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting against police misconduct.

    Vice President Pence Visits NYPD, Participates in Community Investor Conference

    Vice President Mike Pence is expected to participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Then, he will visit the NYPD where he will receive briefing on counterterrorism threat awareness. He's also expected to participate in a meet & greet with the NYPD football team.

    New Arts Center to Open on Governors Island

    Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Arts Center on Governors Island is expected to open on Thursday. The new center will feature free exhibitions and public programming as well as year-round artist residencies, performance and an indoor cafe. The inaugural exhibits will feature art by Yto Barrada with guest artist Bettina and Michael Wang, as well as The Take Care Series.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us