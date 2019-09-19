Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Eric Garner's Mother Testifies at Police Misconduct Hearing

Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, will testify Thursday in front of the House Judiciary Committee in an oversight hearing on policing practices. The NYPD officer, Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Garner after putting the Staten Island father in an illegal choke hold five years ago was recently fired from the force. Garner's last words "I can't believe" became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting against police misconduct.

Vice President Pence Visits NYPD, Participates in Community Investor Conference

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City. Then, he will visit the NYPD where he will receive briefing on counterterrorism threat awareness. He's also expected to participate in a meet & greet with the NYPD football team.

New Arts Center to Open on Governors Island

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Arts Center on Governors Island is expected to open on Thursday. The new center will feature free exhibitions and public programming as well as year-round artist residencies, performance and an indoor cafe. The inaugural exhibits will feature art by Yto Barrada with guest artist Bettina and Michael Wang, as well as The Take Care Series.