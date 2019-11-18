Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Coastal Storm Brings Freezing, Windy Rain and Possible Flood



It's a raw and ugly start to the week in the tri-state as a coastal storm brings in freezing, scattered showers throughout the entire day. Piercing and icy rain is in the forecast Monday for northwestern New Jersey along with parts of the Hudson Valley, according to Storm Team 4. The wet and windy conditions start in the early morning, causing dangerous driving environment and could cause delays for straphangers in and around New York City. Coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore and trouble areas along the coast are also expected. Atlantic City, Manasquan and Barnegat Light may all see moderate flooding on Monday, Storm Team 4 says.

Operation Santa Launches in NYC, Across Country

Christmas is quickly approaching and the U.S. Postal Service is continuing its decades-long tradition of holiday giving with the Operation Santa program. For the first time in 107 years, letters from children sent to Santa Claus through the USPS in New York City, and 14 other cities across the U.S., will be displayed online. The postal service first went digital two years ago in NYC. Individuals can choose to adopt a letter as they browse through the website and help a child have a magical holiday by sending back responses or gifts.

Stop and Shop Gives Away Turkey to New Yorkers in Need

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company is giving away 2,000 turkey ahead of this year's Thanksgiving. As a part of the Food Bank for New York City’s Five-Boro Turkey Tour, the giveaways will start Monday in Harlem at the pantry on 116th Street at 11 a.m. Families can also pick up other ingredients they may need for a holiday meal.

Convicted Bucks Co. Killer Awaits Sentencing, Faces Death Penalty

The man accused of killing three people on a suburban Pennsylvania farm in 2017 has been found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the shooting death of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. Sean Kratz, 22, was also found guilty of conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, robbery and possessing an instrument of crime as related to Finocchiaro's death. Jurors will return Monday for more hearings to decide whether Kratz will receive the death penalty. It took them about 18 hours to reach a verdict.