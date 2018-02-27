What to Know President Trump declared he's willing to take on the NRA over gun legislation, but Republicans who control Congress aren't so sure

Atlanta cops are searching for a CDC employee who was last seen two weeks ago, when he left work early after complaining that he felt unwell

Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in California

President Trump declared he's willing to take on the National Rifle Association over gun legislation, but Republicans who control Congress aren't so sure. They prefer to consider only modest changes to firearms limits in response to the mass shooting at a Florida high school. Congress returned to work without following Trump's lead on any of the major initiatives he has tossed into the debate since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Despite public calls for stricter gun laws, Republican leaders have largely kept quiet after the shooting which left 17 dead and ushered in another phase in the gun debate, prompted in large part by the activism of the young survivors. Some students visited with lawmakers Monday. Over the weekend, Trump spent time talking to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, and the White House is inviting lawmakers from both parties for meetings this week. But Trump's ideas to arm many teachers, lift the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles to 21 and impose stricter background checks were falling flat.

Challenge to Murdoch: US Media Firm Comcast Bids for Sky

Comcast, the owner of NBC and Universal Pictures, has launched a bid for British pay TV broadcaster Sky that threatens to thwart the takeover ambitions of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The firm is offering $29.50 billion for Sky. The possible cash offer values each Sky share at 12.50 pounds per share, which represents a 16 percent premium to the bid from Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts called Sky "an outstanding company" that would boost Comcast's global presence. "We think that Sky would be very valuable to us as we look to expand our presence internationally," he said. He noted that Comcast already has a strong presence in London and would use Sky as a "platform" for growth in Europe. Fox's bid to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own has been slowed by regulatory problems in Britain.

Man Shot Dead on Facebook Live, Killer Remains at Large

A man who spent his time trying to improve his neighborhood was shot to death while streaming on Facebook Live, authorities said. Prentis Robinson, 55, was gunned down roughly one block from police headquarters where he'd just stopped to report a stolen cell phone, Wingate Police Chief Donnie Gay told NBC News. Robinson's killer remained at large, Gay said. In the footage, which Facebook has since removed but was viewed by NBC News, Robinson can be seen walking down a street in Wingate, south of Charlotte, with a cell phone attached to a selfie stick.

CDC Employee Missing After Calling in Sick, Police Say

Police in Atlanta are searching for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who was last seen two weeks ago, when he left work early after complaining that he felt unwell. Timothy Jerrell Cunningham, 35, was last seen Feb. 12. Police said he called in sick that day and hasn’t been heard from since. Cunningham's family told NBC News his sister was the last person to speak with him around 7 a.m. on Feb. 12. When Cunningham didn't answer his family's calls or text, his worried parents drove to his Atlanta home from their home in Waldorf, Maryland. When they arrived, they found his car, keys, wallet and phone, WSB-TV reported. They said he also left his dog at home.

Bill Cosby's Daughter Dies at 44 of Kidney Disease, Spokesman Says

Bill Cosby's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died in Massachusetts from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedian said. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt did not immediately offer other details about her death. "Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time," he said. Bill Cosby lost another of his five children in 1997 when his 27-year-old son, Ennis, a graduate student at Columbia University, was shot to death while changing a flat tire near a freeway off ramp in Los Angeles. A 22-year-old man was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ensa Cosby spoke out on her father's behalf before his trial last year on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail ahead of his retrial scheduled for April 2. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year. Ensa Cosby and her sister, Erinn, recorded statements that aired on New York hip-hop radio station Power 105. Ensa Cosby said she strongly believed in her father's innocence and believed that racism played a big role in aspects of the scandal.

“Clueless” Star Stacey Dash Files for California Congressional Race

Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California. Documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission show the "Clueless" star intends to run as a Republican in California's 44th District, a seat held by Democrat Nanette Barragan. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in the Los Angeles-area district that contains the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach. A representative for the 51-year-old Dash didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Dash hinted on social media this month that she was considering a run, even posting a "Dash to DC" logo. Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film "Clueless." She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.