What to Know Federal prosecutors, preparing for a bail fight Monday, say evidence against financier Jeffrey Epstein is growing "stronger by the day"

Amazon’s Prime Day kicked off at 3 a.m. on Monday, July 15, and the sales will last until tomorrow

A verdict is expected today at the trail of a Bronx teenager charged in a deadly classroom stabbing in 2017

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Jeffrey Epstein Faces Bail Hearing as Prosecutors Say He's A Flight Risk

Federal prosecutors, preparing for a bail fight Monday, say evidence against financier Jeffrey Epstein is growing "stronger by the day" after several more women contacted them in recent days to say he abused them when they were underage. Prosecutors say Epstein, 66, is a flight risk and danger to the community and should remain incarcerated until he is tried on charges that he recruited and abused dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. His lawyers counter that their client has not committed crimes since pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution charges in Florida in 2008 and that the federal government is reneging on a 12-year-old deal not to prosecute him. They say he should be allowed to await trial under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion, with electronic monitoring.

Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off

Amazon’s Prime Day kicked off at 3 a.m. on Monday, July 15. In recent years, Amazon’s Prime Day has become one of the most anticipated sales events of the year for online shoppers looking for deals — and, maybe, an excuse to splurge. And, for Amazon, the annual event has become successful enough that the e-commerce giant decided to double-down this year. Last year’s Prime Day was the “biggest in history” for Amazon, the company said at the time, with Prime members buying over 100 million products and sales on the site increasing by more than 400% over a typical day. This year, Amazon will look to improve on those numbers with a Prime Day event that will stretch over two full days for the first time, on July 15 and 16.

Verdict Expected in Fatal Bronx School Stabbing Case

A verdict is expected today at the trail of a Bronx teenager charged in a deadly classroom stabbing in 2017. Attorneys for Abel Cedeno, 19, said that he was tired of being bullied after years of abuse, and the knife used was in self-defense — but the prosecution says the defendant had every intention of breaking out that weapon. In closing arguments Friday, prosecutors said that Abel Cedeño had brandished the knife in social media postings days before the fatal brawl, showing he meant to use it in the classroom that day. The prosecution also said the victims, 15-year-old Matthew McCree (who later died) and Arian Laboy, were not the students who had bullied Cedeño at all, saying they were victims of a planned rampage.

Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Saint Jerome' Painting on Display at the MET

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is displaying Leonardo Da Vinci's "Saint Jerome Playing in the Wilderness" to mark the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance polymath's death. On loan from the Vatican Museums, the unfinished painting is one of the only six paintings that have been attributed to Da Vinci.