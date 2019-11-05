Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New York's First Election With Early Voting Nears Conclusion

A relatively quiet, but still groundbreaking election season in New York reaches its conclusion Tuesday, as voters across the state cast their ballots in county and municipal races. With no federal or statewide contests on the ballot, turnout is expected to be low, but this election is serving as a rehearsal of sorts for next year's blockbuster presidential contest. It marks the first time New York has allowed early voting, and officials said roughly a quarter million ballots were cast around the state between Oct. 26 and the conclusion of the early voting period on Nov. 3. Polls were closed Monday, but were set to reopen Tuesday at 6 a.m. and remain open statewide through 9 p.m.

New Birth Center Opens at New Brunswick, NJ Hospital

A new, innovative birth center is opening Tuesday in New Jersey. Women with low-risk pregnancies can now have their babies in spa-like bathing suites with midwives, soaking tubs and lounges. The Mary V. O'Shea Birth Center at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick is the state's first ever birth center to open on a hospital campus.

Families, Friend and Fans to Say Final Goodbye to John Witherspoon

The funeral service for actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" films, is set to take place Tuesday in Los Angeles. Witherspoon's family issued a statement to the website Deadline saying that Witherspoon died last Tuesday. He was 77. The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three "Friday" films, appearing on "The Wayans Bros." television series and voicing the grandfather in "The Boondocks" animated series. His film roles included "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Boomerang," and he was a frequent guest on "Late Show with David Letterman." For many, his most recognizable role was "Pops," Ice Cube's father in the stoner comedy "Friday" and its two sequels, a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.

Trump Crony Roger Stone's Trial Promises Political Drama

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, is going on trial over charges related to his alleged efforts to exploit the Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails for political gain. The trial in Washington, which begins Tuesday, promises to revive the specter of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as the impeachment inquiry against Trump proceeds in the House. Stone's indictment in January was an offshoot of Mueller's investigation. He is accused of lying to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House intelligence committee probe into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.