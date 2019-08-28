Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Storm Dorian Expected to Strengthen, Could Hit Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Dorian threatened Puerto Rico with a direct hit on Wednesday, as forecasters said it made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the U.S. territory. The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities. Early Wednesday, Dorian was located about 240 miles east southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph while moving northwest at 13 mph.

Hoboken Launches 'Vision Zero' Program for Pedestrian Safety

Hoboden Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday is expected to sign an executive order to kick start the city's own version of "Vision Zero", a pedestrian safety program. The mayor's office says the goal is to end all pedestrian injuries and fatalities by the year 2030. Officials are calling the program one of the the most ambitious in the region.

Teen Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Arrives in New York After 2-Week Sail

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg is expected to arrive in New York City on Wednesday, two weeks after she set sail from the English coastline, as part of her campaign to pressure politicians to put climate change at the top of their agendas. The 16-year-old Swedish activist on Wednesday morning tweeted a pre-dawn photo of Manhattan in the distance. She has spent 14 days on the Malizia II, a 60-foot yacht outfitted with solar panels and underwater turbines, used to generate electricity which allows Thunberg to make a zero-carbon trans-Atlantic journey. Thunberg is hitched a ride on the high-tech yacht to attend the U.N. climate summits next month in New York and in Santiago, Chile, in December. She has decided to take a year off from school to travel.

New Jersey Cop Who Allegedly Killed Wife, Shot Boyfriend Due in Court

The New Jersey police officer who said he "blacked out" when he fatally shot his estranged wife and injuring her boyfriend last month in Jefferson is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday. According to the document obtained by News 4, Newark police Lt. John Formisano called the home on Mirror Place in Jefferson around 11 p.m. on July 14 and talked to his wife, with whom he was going though a divorce. The wife, identified by Morris County officials as Christine Formisano, then told her boyfriend in the home with her that she saw a flashlight outside, and Formisano was outside. The panicked wife exited the bedroom, locking the door behind her, officials said. The boyfriend, identified as T.S., said he heard Christine yell "he's got a gun" and "call 911" before shots were fired. Formisano then broke down the bedroom door, repeatedly shooting the boyfriend in his thigh, abdomen, arms and hand.