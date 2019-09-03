Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Hurricane Dorian Expected to Move Towards Florida, Georgia

Hurricane Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water that lapped into the second floors of buildings, trapped people in attics and drowned the Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet of water. At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said. "We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "The devastation is unprecedented and extensive." Winds and rain continued to pound the northwest islands late Monday night into early Tuesday, sending people fleeing the floodwaters from one shelter to another. Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard, bringing the possibility of life-threatening storm-surge flooding even if the storm's heart stays offshore, as forecast.

Cuba Gooding Jr. to Appear in NYC Court on Sex Assault Charge

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the groping case brought on against him. The actor is facing forcible touching, a misdemeanour, and sexual abuse charges in connection to an alleged incident in which he groped a woman at a rooftop bar in Manhattan in June. According to court documents initially submitted last month looking for his case to be dismissed, Gooding’s attorney Mark Heller argued that law enforcement committed misconduct when they allegedly disregarded or suppressed statements made by the accuser. Additionally, he said that there were individuals allegedly present who affirm they never say Gooding touch the woman.

NYC Planning Commission to Vote on New Jails Proposal

The city planning commission is taking up City Hall's proposal for new jails in New York City. The city wants to build several community based jails in city boroughs to replace the complex on Riker's Island. Some residents living near the proposed jail sites say they oppose it and the planning commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday to vote on the city's application.

Jets to Donate $25,000 in Support of Long Island Football Program

Officials with the New York Jets are expected to announce a donational to help save a Long Island's school football team. The Jets will donate $25,000 to the Wyandanch Memorial High School football program because the funding was not included in the school district's new budget. The Suffolk County Police Department also said it will help by providing $150,000 from its anti-gang fund.