Democratic Presidential Candidates Face Round 3 of Debate

The Democratic Party's strongest presidential contenders — according to polls and fundraising, at least — meet on the same debate stage for the first time Thursday night. The lineup in Houston will be different but the dynamic familiar: Former Vice President Joe Biden will fight to preserve his front-runner status as a crowded stage of lower-tier candidates scrap for attention and momentum any way they can. Opportunities and risks abound for a race that is far from settled.

Fotis Dulos to Appear Back in Court After New Charge

The estranged husband of missing Conneticut mom Jennifer Dulos is due in court again Thursday for his arraignment. Fotis Dulos was re-arrested last week on a new charge of evidence tampering. According to the arrest warrant, his wife's blood was found on the seats of a truck that he had borrowed from a co-worker. But Fotis Dulos' lawyer says the evidence presented so far has been circumstantial and his client will plead not guilty.

93rd Annual Feast of San Gennaro Kicks Off in New York City



The savory and sweet smells of meatballs, cannolis and zeppoles will greet thousands of people in New York City's Little Italy as the annual Feast of San Gennaro kicks off on Thursday. For the first time in 93 years, organizers of the 11-day celebration of all things Italian American at have added a zeppole eating competition to the line up of delicious foods. Vendors offering everything from beloved Italian foods and family-friendly activities will station along Mulberry Street, between Canal Street and Houston Street.

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to be Released from NY Prison

“Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to regain his freedom. The Federal Bureau of Prison’s website says the reality television star is scheduled to be released from prison in Otisville, New York, on Thursday. His publicist confirmed his pending release to NJ.com. Sorrentino has served about eight months for tax evasion. He and brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years.