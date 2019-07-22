Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Con Edison Works to Restore Power to Thousands in NYC

Thousands of New York City residents grappled with power outages Sunday night as extreme heat continued to bake the metro area with temperatures hovering in the high 90s and the possibility of severe thunderstorms loomed. Con Edison restored power to around 13,000 people in southeast Brooklyn, according to a statement released 1 a.m. Monday, but 40,000 people in the city were still without electricity. Around 20,000 of those were customers in Brooklyn who were taken off power Sunday so the utility could make repairs and prevent a bigger outage, Mayor Bill de Blasio had said. The scattered outages primarily affected Brooklyn and Queens. De Blasio said that New York City emergency management was adding personnel on the ground across that part of Brooklyn, including at nursing homes and adult care facilities, to respond to emergencies and keep people safe.

Puerto Rico Prepares for Massive Protest to Expel Governor



Puerto Rico braced early Monday for what many people expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory as irate islanders pledged to drive Gov. Ricardo Rosselló from office. Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to take over one of the island's busiest highways Monday morning to press demands for the resignation of Rosselló over an obscenity-laced leaked online chat the governor had with allies as well as federal corruption charges leveled against his administration. The anticipated march in the capital of San Juan came a day after Rosselló announced that he would not quit, but sought to calm the unrest by promising not to seek reelection or continue as head of his pro-statehood political party. That only further angered his critics, who have mounted street demonstrations for more than a week.

Restaurant Week Kicks Off in NYC

The highly anticipated celebration of dining throughout New York City will kick off Monday. The NYC Restaurant Week is featuring over 370 of the city’s finest restaurants. Food lovers can get a two-course lunch for $26 or a three-course dinner for $42. It's an opportunity for people to explore new and diverse cuisine that the city has to offer.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Campaigns in New York

Democratic presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O'Rourke is campaigning on Monday in New York, holding "Bands with Beto" fundraiser featuring local bands The Come Up and Windbreaker. In Texas, O'Rourke drastically reset Democrats' expectations for victory in the state after coming within 3 percentage points of ousting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. The stunning finish and national attention propelled his run for president.