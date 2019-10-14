Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

75th Annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan



Thousands of people are expected to flood the streets of Manhattan on Monday for the 75th annual Columbus Day parade on Fifth Avenue. The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and begins at 44th Street, ending at 72nd Street. The route and most side streets willl be closed to traffic by 10 a.m.

Vigil for Victims of Brooklyn Shooting

The community in Brooklyn where a deadly shooting at an "illegal gambling location" occurred Saturday will hold a vigil for the four men who died by gun violence. Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams will join clergy leaders and anti-gun violence advocates to mourn Terence Bishop, 36; Dominick Wimbush, 47; Chester Goode, 37; and John Thomas, 32. Two other men and a woman who were shot were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Another person sustained a minor leg injury attempting to flee the scene.

Ex-National Security Council Expert on Russia to Testify

The House panels leading the impeachment investigation expect to hear from Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, on Monday. Gordon Sondland, Trump's hand-picked ambassador to the European Union, is also among administration officials being subpoenaed to appear on Capitol Hill this week against the wishes of the White House. It's the latest test between the legislative and executive branches of government, as the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats deepens.