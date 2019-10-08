Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

NYPD Steps Up Security for Yom Kippur

Police are stepping security for the holiest day in Jewish holidays as anti-Semitic crimes rose across New York City in recent months. The NYPD says they're not taking chances and will increase police presence at synagogues and Jewish centers in the city and state police will also do the same statewide. The number of anti-Semitic crimes in NYC has increased 60 percent from last year.

Vigil for Slain Homeless Men in Chinatown

The Coalition for the Homeless on Tuesday will hold a vigil for the four homeless men who were beaten to death with a metal pipe while they slept on the streets in Chinatown. The vigil will be at Kimlau Square at 5:30 p.m., organizers said. People are expected to show support the fifth homeless man who survive the attack by 24-year-old Randy Santos who was also homeless. Advocates from the organization are imploring the mayor to do more for homeless residents in New York City. "He needs to build housing for homeless New Yorkers. It’s that plain and simple," Giselle Routhier said.

Madame Tussads New York to Unveil Tribute to Late DJ Avicii

Madame Tussauds New York on Tuesday will unveil a new figure of Avicii, the beloved DJ who died from an apparent suicide last year. The wax museum said it worked closely with Avicii’s family to honor his legacy and curate an experience that was authentic to his life. The Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ performed sold-out concerts for fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio died on April 20, 2018.

Driver Who Jumped Curb in Bronx, Killing Toddler, Due in Court

The unlicensed driver who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a 1-year-old girl in her stoller in the Bronx last month is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. The NYPD says 22-year-old Kier Boneparte was heading north on White Plains Road near East 215th Street in the Olinville neighborhood when he lost control of his SUV and jumped a curb, pinning Djeneba Magassa into the wall as her mother watched. Boneparte had an ID on him but not a driver's license. He is charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and failing to yield to pedestrian.