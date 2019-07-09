What to Know Former New York City police detective and 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens

Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contestants will weigh-in on top of the Empire State Building

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday

Queens DA Race Recount Begins

A recount in the nationally watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney is getting started this week. The New York City Board of Elections says the process of manually tallying the ballots begins on Tuesday. Initial unofficial results on primary night last month had public defender Tiffany Caban with a lead of over 1,000 votes over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. But counting additional ballots reversed that result, with Katz currently holding a 16-vote advantage, and necessitated the recount.

Historic 'Skinny House' in Westchester Up for Sale

Just a 30-minute drive north of New York City, a historic property dubbed the "skinny house" sits in Mamaroneck, waiting for its new owner. Built in 1932 by African American building contractor Nathan Thomas Seely, who received the donated land from his neighbor Panfilo Santangelo after he lost his home in early years of the Great Depression, the 533-square-foot home on 175 Grand Street in Westchester is on sale for $275,000, according to the realtor's website. Using salvaged and recycled building materials, including railroad ties, windows, banisters and even a chicken coop, Seely constructed the one bedroom, one bathroom for him and his wife Lillian Seely.

Questions Surround Epstein's Famous Friends, Did They Know More?

Jeffrey Epstein has hobnobbed with some of the world's most powerful people during his jet-setting life. Future President Donald Trump called him a "terrific guy." Former President Bill Clinton praised his intellect and philanthropic efforts and was a frequent flyer aboard his private jet. The arrest of the billionaire financier on child sex trafficking charges is raising questions about how much his high-powered associates knew about the hedge fund manager's interactions with underage girls, and whether they turned a blind eye to potentially illegal conduct. It's also putting new scrutiny on Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who, as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, was involved in a 2008 secret plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges. The White House did not respond to repeated questions Monday about when Trump was last in contact with Epstein or if he had witnessed Epstein engage in illegal activity with underage girls.

Documentary on Texing Suicide Case in Boston Premieres on HBO

Michelle Carter sent her suicidal boyfriend countless text messages encouraging him to follow through on his plan to take his own life until he actually did. Two years after Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a case that gripped the nation, the director of a new documentary wants viewers to decide for themselves whether her actions were criminal. The two-part film, debuting July 9 on HBO, digs into the legal case against Carter and explores a different side to the young Massachusetts woman portrayed by prosecutors as a cruel manipulator who coaxed Conrad Roy III into killing himself for attention. "There was this very simple story put forth that Michelle Carter was this good-looking ice queen that set about to kill a young man to become popular," said Erin Lee Carr, the director of "I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter." "I knew that that wasn't going to be correct, but it would ultimately be the narrative that was set forth by the prosecution."

Comedian Dave Chappelle Makes Broadway Debut

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is in NYC Tuesday for the first leg of his "Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway" show at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. His 10-night Broadway residency comes months before he's expected to receive this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington D.C. in October.

Funeral set for detective who fought for 9/11 compensation