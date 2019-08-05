Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Man Who Sent Pipe Bombs to Clinton, CNN Faces Sentencing



The Florida man who created a two-week crisis by mailing 16 packages of inoperative pipe bombs packed with fireworks powder and shards of glass to 13 famous Democrats and CNN is scheduled to learn his punishment Monday. Defense lawyers urge leniency, saying Cesar Sayoc, burdened as a child by severe learning disabilities, was living alone in a cramped van and working as a strip club DJ and a pizza deliveryman in West Palm Beach when he became "increasingly obsessive, paranoid and angry" and believed enemies of President Donald Trump were trying to hurt him and other Trump supporters. Prosecutors say a life sentence is "necessary and appropriate" after Sayoc caused "widespread fear and panic" with his boxes in the days before the 2018 midterm elections. None of the packages exploded.

Trump to Make Statement Following Deadly Mass Shootings in Texas, Ohio

President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation following mass shootings in two states that left 29 people dead and about 50 injured in less than 24 hours. In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people. On Sunday, Trump denounced both shootings, saying "hate has no place in our country." Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, the president said that "we're going to take care" of the problem. He said he's been speaking to the attorney general, the FBI director and members of Congress and will make an additional statement Monday.

2 Proud Boys Going to Trial Over Violent 2018 New York City Clash

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys group are going on trial today for their roles in a violent clash with left-wing protesters in New York. But no victims will testify at the trial over the October 2018 brawl outside the Metropolitan Republican Club. That's because the victims are not cooperating with police. The New York Times reports that the Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to rely on video from multiple sources in prosecuting Proud Boys members Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman. "The primary evidence before the grand jury - and the only evidence of how the physical altercation began - was video evidence," a prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, wrote in a court filing.

Funeral Arrangements Set for Granddaughter of RFK

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy. Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port. According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill's uncles, a funeral will be held Monday morning at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville. A private burial service will follow.