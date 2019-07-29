Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Mueller to Take Center Stage at Russia Probe Hearings

President Donald Trump to Sign 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Bill

The president on Monday is expected to sign a bill that would effectively make the victims’ compensation fund for 9/11 first responders and other victims of the attacks permanent. The Senate last week voted 97-2 to extend funding for first responders suffering health problems as a result of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. FDNY firefighters were in Washington, D.C. for the Senate vote, and first responder John Feal called the passage the "most amazing thing I've ever seen." "We saw an opportunity, we had a small window — and we took advantage of it," said Feal after the vote. "We're leaving D.C. on our terms, and we're going out with dignity and class."

Judge to Hear Arguments on Trump's Lawsuit to Block His Tax Return

A judge on Monday will hear arguments on the president's lawsuit against the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials to prevent his state tax returns from being turned over to the congressional committee. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block the application of a new New York state law that could allow the Democratic-controlled House and Ways Means Committee to obtain the returns. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, comes amid a furious White House attempt to prevent the president's tax returns to wind up in Democratic hands. "We have filed a lawsuit today in our ongoing efforts to end presidential harassment," said Jay Sekulow, one of the president's lawyers. "The targeting of the president by the House Ways and Means Committee, the New York Attorney General, and a New York tax official violates article 1 of the U.S. Constitution. The harassment tactics lack a legitimate legislative purpose. The actions taken by the House and New York officials are nothing more than political retribution."

Minor Heat Wave Turns Up the Temperture Around Tri-State

After a brief respite of pleasant summer weather, another heatwave is in store. But this one won't be as bad as the one last week. The high temperatures on Sunday reached 93 degrees at JFK, 91 degrees in Bridgeport, and 92 degrees in Newark and these places could see a minor heatwave into Wednesday. A heatwave is at least three days in a row of temperatures of 90 degrees or higher. Monday and Tuesday may also reach that benchmark, Storm Team 4 says. It's also expected to turn muggier on Monday, with an isolated storm possible early Monday but it will be short-lived.

NYPD Seeks 2 Shooters in Brooklyn Block Party Shooting

A popular community festival was coming to a close when gunfire erupted in a Brooklyn neighborhood, leaving one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded, authorities said Sunday as they searched for two shooters they believe were involved. New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the shooting late Saturday in the borough's Brownsville section "was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend" that involved thousands of people gathering to take part in the annual Old Timers Event, which featured musical performances from former residents and current local talent. The crowd at the celebration was dispersing when gunshots rang out from a playground area in the park where it was taking place, officials said. Twelve people were hit — seven men and five women between the ages of 21 and 55. A 38-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head. His name was not immediately released.

3 Dead, Suspect Killed in Shooting at Gilroy, Calif. Garlic Fest.

Police are looking for a motive after three people were killed, including a 6-year-old boy, and 15 were wounded Sunday when a gunman cut through a fence to avoid security and opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. A suspect was shot and killed by police. A second suspect was still on the loose late Sunday, sources told NBC Bay Area, although the person's role in the shooting was unclear. The 6-year-old boy who died was identified as Steven Romero by members of his family. "My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6," his father Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area. "That's all I can say."