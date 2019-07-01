What to Know The NYC Department of Health says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has advised that it is unlawful to add CBD to drink or food

Utility crews are working to restore electricity to residents in Suffolk County after a powerful but brief storm brought hail, strong winds

Transit advocates plan to protest on 14th Street in Manhattan on Monday to speak out against the delay of a dedicated bus way

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

CBD-Containing Food, Drink Ban Goes Into Effect

Restaurants, cafés and stores in New York City that might be selling CBD food products can no longer do so starting today. The NYC Department of Health says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has advised that it is unlawful to add the non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) to food or drink. Businesses that are in violation will be subject to a fine starting Oct. 1. "We have been informing businesses in New York City that may sell food and drink about this regulation to help them achieve compliance," health officials said in a statement.

Crews Work to Restore Power to Residents Across Suffolk County

Utility crews are working to restore electricity to residents in Suffolk County after a powerful but brief storm brought hail, strong winds and caused damage all over Long Island Sunday afternoon. Wind brought down large trees as well as power lines. At the height of the storm, PSEG says 34,000 customers lost power. One woman drowned in rough waters off the shores of Fire Island and another man in Fairfield, Conneticut, died when a tree limb from a Sassafras tree flew through his windshield and struck him.

Transit Advocates to Protest Delay of Dedicated Bus Way on Manhattan's 14th Street

Transit advocates plan to protest on 14th Street in Manhattan on Monday to speak out against the delay of a dedicated bus way that was supposed to keep most private vehicles off the street from 3rd to 9th Avenues. The car ban was temporarily blocked by a judge until August due to a lawsuit by local residents. The M14 Select Bus Service will be still move forward on Monday, but the ruling means that the bus will operate without the trademarked dedicated lanes.

Rare Copy of Declaration of Independence to Be on Display at New York Public Library



Ahead of 4th of July celebrations, the New York Public Library will display its copy of the Declaration of Independence for public view. Visitors can see a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence, written by Thomas Jefferson, on Monday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.