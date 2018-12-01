Handcuffed Man Escapes Police After Alleged Robbery: NYPD

What to Know A man arrested for an alleged robbery escaped from an NYPD vehicle and ran off with his hands handcuffed behind his back, police said

A man arrested for an alleged robbery escaped from an NYPD vehicle and ran off with his hands cuffed behind his back, police said.

Tyrone Johnson, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested for a robbery around 4:24 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

As police officers were driving him to the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Johnson managed to escape the vehicle, running south on Thomas Boyland Street in handcuffs, police said.

Police are now searching for Johnson, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and dark jeans when he escaped.

Police didn’t immediately provide details about the alleged robbery.