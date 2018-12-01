Handcuffed Man Escapes Police After Alleged Robbery: NYPD - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
George H.W. Bush Dead at 94
logo_nyc_2x

Handcuffed Man Escapes Police After Alleged Robbery: NYPD

The man managed to escape as police were driving him to a precinct in Brooklyn, police said

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them
    Handout
    Tyrone Johnson.

    What to Know

    • A man arrested for an alleged robbery escaped from an NYPD vehicle and ran off with his hands handcuffed behind his back, police said

    • Tyrone Johnson, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested for a robbery around 4:24 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said

    • As police officers were driving him to the 73rd Precinct in Brooklyn, Johnson escaped the vehicle and ran off

    A man arrested for an alleged robbery escaped from an NYPD vehicle and ran off with his hands cuffed behind his back, police said.

    Tyrone Johnson, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested for a robbery around 4:24 a.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    As police officers were driving him to the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Johnson managed to escape the vehicle, running south on Thomas Boyland Street in handcuffs, police said.

    Police are now searching for Johnson, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and dark jeans when he escaped.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Wally Gobetz/Flickr

    Police didn’t immediately provide details about the alleged robbery.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us